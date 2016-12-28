Easter Seals shows kids what they 'can' do, not what they can't

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kelli Seng's son, Collin, didn't cry much as an infant. Seng considered herself lucky to have such an easy baby.

“We didn't realize there was a problem until we saw that he couldn't eat,” she said.

At the age of 1, Collin was diagnosed with 18q deletion syndrome, a rare chromosomal condition that can cause severe developmental and cognitive delays.

By the time Collin was 3, he still could not sit up or stand, use his hands or eat on his own. He also was unable to talk or make sounds.

Seng enrolled him in the Easter Seals Western and Central Pennsylvania Linda Lanham Zeszutek School Program, or Easter Seals School, and credits the staff for helping Collin overcome obstacles.

The Easter Seals School is a full-day preschool exclusive to children ages 3 to 8 with special needs. The school has locations in Cranberry, the South Hills, and Murrysville.

Classes are run by licensed special education teachers. The teacher-student ratio is 1:3.

On-site physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and behavior specialists are integral to the daily schedule. A full-time nurse is available for medical needs.

Licensed by the state Department of Education and the state Bureau of Private Academic Schools, the Easter Seals School strives to maximize students' academic and functional skills, increase independence, and develop a solid foundation for continued success.

It is similar to any other preschool, but with a few adaptations, according to Susan Gurcak, a special education teacher and site coordinator at the Cranberry location.

“The students get dropped off by their parents or a school bus at 9:30 a.m. As the kids enter the classroom, we work on taking off coats and unloading book bags,” Gurcak explains.

During play time, students work on their socialization skills. At snack time and lunch, they address feeding issues. Circle time focuses on learning the alphabet, numbers, and colors. Other group activities expose the students to music and art. Throughout the day, students receive individual and group therapy.

“The most rewarding part of our day is seeing the progress these children make, and watching them grow,” said Gurcak. “We celebrate the small successes that would be automatic for a normal child.”

Collin has attended the Easter Seals School for four years.

Now 7, he is able to sit up by himself. He can make sounds and use his hands to touch buttons on a customized iPad to help him communicate. And he is able to eat some foods.

“He loves school,” said Seng, 34, of Ross. “When we pull up into the parking lot to drop him off, he kicks his legs, which is his version of clapping.”

Sophie Fleishman, 7, has a similar reaction.

“As soon as I drive up, she's ready to get out of the car and go,” said her mother, Jodi, 44, of Mars.

Sophie was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a condition that causes delayed growth and development, intellectual disability and seizures.

The Easter Seals school has helped her learn to walk and has increased her muscle strength and cognition.

“She has learned how to socially interact, even though she can't talk. She has learned to take turns,” her mother explained. “(The Easter Seals School) has really helped her grow in all areas.There's no other place I'd put her at this age.”

When the students age out of the preschool program, the school staff works with parents to determine if the student can integrate into the public school system or whether another special needs facility would be more beneficial.

The Easter Seals School moved its North Hills facility from the Pines Plaza in Ross to Rowan Road in Cranberry last year, and now is accepting new students with special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, Down syndrome, muscular dystrophy and more.

“Every person has some kind of need. The children we serve learn a little differently, a little slower,” Gurcak said. “We want our students to see what they can do, not what they can't.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.