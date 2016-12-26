Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Shaler budget keeps tax rate consistent

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Shaler residents will not pay higher property taxes in 2017, marking the eighth year without an increase.

Township commissioners recently approved the 2017 budget, which keeps the tax rate at 2.49 mills. A Shaler resident owning a property assessed at $150,000 would owe $374 in taxes yearly.

“We are beginning with projected goals of $2,522,000. We anticipate, as we do every year, that this number will be high. That's consistent with our past practice,” Township Manager Tim Rogers said during a public hearing last week regarding next year's starting balance.

The spending plan includes estimated revenues of $11.6 million and expenditures of $13 million.

The budget allocates $5.1 million for public safety.

“All the revenue brought in from property taxes, unfortunately, goes to pay for public safety,” Rogers said.

He listed spending for two police vehicles, civil service testing for officer recruitment and two full-time detectives as public safety highlights. The Shaler Township Police Department and Shaler Area School District also fund a school resource officer, he said. A Pennsylvania Department of Education grant assists with providing the officer's funding.

The $4.5 million planned for public works spending includes $1.2 million for paving, $625,000 for the purchase of bulk rock salt, $188,388 for snow removal and $551,000 for storm sewer construction.

Officials have approved $1.3 million for general expenses and $1.5 million for parks and recreation.

Plans exist for upgrades at Crawford Swimming Pool and Fall Run, Ellen Hughes and Richter parks.

The township anticipates collecting $3.9 million in earned income taxes, which Rogers considers a “very conservative number.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

