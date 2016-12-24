McCandless OKs budget with reduced tax rate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless Council approved a final budget for 2017 with a property tax rate lower than initially proposed.

After a lengthy and sometimes contentious discussion, town council voted 4-3 to cut the current 1.296 millage rate to 1.236 mills, a decrease of 4.6 percent.

The lower rate trims $150,000 from the $17.76 million budget and returns it to taxpayers, which means the owner of a property with an assessed value of $100,000 will pay $124.60 next year to fund municipal operations — a savings of $6 over their current bill.

The 2017 preliminary budget released in mid-October called for keeping the tax at its current rate.

Councilwoman Joan Powers' call for the tax cut on the night the budget was scheduled for approval drew the ire of council members Steve Mertz, Kim Zachary and Gregory Walkauskas, who voted against lowering the rate and did not support next year's spending plan.

“We should table this for future discussion since we never discussed it during any of the meetings before,” said Mertz, who said he was “blindsided” by Powers' motion to cut taxes.

Zachary agreed. “Apparently only certain council members were privy to this idea,” Zachary said, adding that a vote on lowering taxes should be put off until “we can all discuss it and decide when everyone else is involved in the conversation.”

Gerard Aufman, William McKim, Ralph LeDonne and Powers voted for the tax cut introduced at the Dec. 19 meeting.

Walkauskas said the council members who voted for the cut should have “had the courtesy” to discuss it with him, Zachary and Mertz.

“It's obvious that this was discussed among themselves,” he said.

Aufman denied being notified prior to the meeting that Powers was going to recommend the tax cut.

“I never got anything,” he said. “But this has been presented at a public meeting.”

Melissa Melewsky, media law council for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the state's “sunshine law requires all quorum discussions of agency business is to occur at a public meeting unless they meet certain exceptions.”

The exceptions include discussions about pending litigation, collective bargaining, employment matters, purchase or lease of property and criminal investigations.

Following the meeting, Powers said she is “fully aware” of the restrictions on holding private discussions or exchanging correspondence among a majority of council members.

“I didn't contact anybody,” she said. “The idea of cutting taxes has been bantered around for a very long time. What Ms. Zachary is suggesting did not happen.”

During last week's meeting, Powers said she did not bring up lowering the rate previously “because tax cuts are not easy to do, and are even hard to sustain.”

“I didn't want to set an unrealistic expectation in the community if we were not able to provide the tax reduction,” she said. “So I waited until the budget process was nearing conclusion and I was certain the funds were available.”

LeDonne said the lower tax rate “is sustainable.”

“This is based on annual recurring revenues being generated from recent commercial development in the town,” LeDonne said.

Following the meeting, Manager Toby Cordek, who prepared the budget, said the $150,000 reduction in revenue needed to fund the tax cut would be replaced with savings from a project planned for next year to repair slopes along Harmony Drive.

“We budgeted $325,000 for that work, but the estimates came in at $165,000,” he said. “So I'll use that to cover it.”

Several residents at last week's meeting spoke in support of the tax cut.

“If it's our money and you're not using it, I thank you for giving it back to us,” said Cindy Kirk. “I don't care if it's $1. There's no reason for you to keep it.”

Christine Shipley agreed.

“How could you not reduce taxes with all this revenue coming in from all the new businesses?” she said.

But Zachary and Mertz's criticism of the tax-cut proposal went beyond the timing of its presentation.

“I love the idea of a tax cut,” Zachary said. “I don't think there's anyone who would not love to have their taxes cut. Of course we have to be responsible so we don't have to turn around and raise them again in, say, two years.”

Mertz agreed, saying “we're secure now, but we probably won't be in two years. We should have discussed this previous to tonight.”

McKim said “extensive” discussions about the budget have occurred and that future implications the tax cut might have “is not a reason not to have the benefit now.”

“We don't have crystal balls,” he said. “With respect to what might happen in the future, we can totally lose sight of what we're doing here. All that's happening is there's a reduction of $150,000 that's going to be returned to the taxpayers.”

Kirk, who is the District 2 representative on Allegheny County Council, chided town council members for seeking additional discussions before voting on whether or not to lower taxes.

“As someone whose' been on a council, I can tell you, this is the discussion,” she said. “You come, you vote, you do it. I think this is a very simple question. If you know your budget, you know it.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.