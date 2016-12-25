McCandless Council appoints 7 to advisory boards using new policy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless Council has filled seats on boards and commissions using a new policy that was designed to attract more residents to serve on the town's various volunteer advisory groups.

The policy enacted in May replaced council's long-time practice of simply asking current members whose terms are scheduled to end if they wished to continue in the position. In some cases, council members appointed residents who previously expressed an interest in serving, or recruited people they know to fill vacancies.

The new policy calls for filling vacancies — whether they occur when a term expires or a person resigns — by advertising the post for 30 days on the municipality's website, in the town hall and, when possible, municipal publications.

Residents interested in serving are asked to submit applications and be interviewed by council, before council votes on appointments.

Council used the new policy to identify candidates for seven positions on unpaid advisory committees.

“I think we were able to generate a good deal of interest from residents,” said town Manager Toby Cordek. “We received a total of 21 applications and amazingly were able to schedule interviews with all of the candidates. So all in all, I think it was a positive experience.”

Resident Rita Martin commended council for creating new rules for filling vacancies.

“I want to especially thank you for adopting some new procedures and some new ideas, They really made a difference in the community,” she said, noting accomplishments this year including the creation of a Facebook page to inform residents, and a new Environmental Advisory Committee. “But best of all is the new procedure for bringing new people onto the boards and committees.”

Martin said she observed nearly all the interviews with candidates who submitted applications.

“I'm so proud of the depth and breadth of their experiences, their knowledge and their backgrounds,” she said. “I encourage you to use them and not to have the same faces and the same names.”

Council appointed the following residents at its Dec. 19 meeting:

• Don Ray, personnel board, Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31. 2019.

• Charles R. Conley Jr., alternate to the personnel board, Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2019.

The three-member personnel panel solicits and evaluates applicants for the police department — excluding the chief — and develops a list of eligible candidates.

• James P. Childress, planning commission, Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2020.

• Lamar J. Williams, planning commission, Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018. His appointment fills the unexpired term of David E. McIntyre, who resigned because he is moving out of the area. Council passed a resolution commending McIntyre for his 25 years of service on the commission.

The seven-member commission reviews and makes recommendations to council on applications from land developers. The commission also makes recommendations on new and revised codes and ordinances that affect land use and development, and changes to the town's comprehensive plan.

• Gregory Quatchak, zoning hearing board, Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2019.

• R. Russel Lucas, alternate to the zoning hearing board, Jan. 1, 2017. to Dec. 31, 2019.

The three-member board serve as a quasi-judicial body that conducts hearings for variances from zoning ordinances, special exceptions, appeals from actions of the zoning officer and challenges to the validity of zoning ordinances or maps.

• Jim Wallaert, McCandless Township Sanitary Authority, Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021.

The authority provides sewage service for McCandless, Bradford Woods, Franklin Park, Marshall, Pine and parts of Ross and Hampton. Board members make decisions that affect the operation of four sewage treatment plants, 17 pumping stations and more than 240 miles of sewer lines serving some 52,000 customers.

Cordek said council will consider filling a vacancy on the McCandless Industrial Development Authority early next year.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.