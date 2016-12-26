Rogers Primary 3rd-graders take part in book release party

A class of third-graders at Rogers Primary can now add “published author” to their resumes. Danielle Franc's class wrote short stories that were combined into a book titled “Different Days for Different People.”

The students celebrated the accomplishment with a book release party on Dec. 20 at Burchfield Primary with family and friends. The young authors walked the red carpet and read their stories to the audience.

They also sat at a signing table where visitors could have their books autographed and get pictures taken with the authors.

“It was very important for them to see their work in a hardback published book,” Franc said. “To them that's just amazing. I'm extremely proud of them. They've been working so hard on their writing and expressing their ideas.”

The class read “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” — a book about a boy named Alexander who goes through a day where nothing goes his way. Franc said afterward they talked about how people can have good days and bad days and what makes each day good or bad.

The students then wrote their own narratives about a good or bad day they experienced.

“We talked about details, what's important primary information,” Franc said. “What I've learned about third grade is that they can often verbalize their thoughts very eloquently, but it's hard for them to put that down in writing. So when they write things down a lot of the time, we'd have to say, just talk to me about it.”

Franc found out that classes can get books published through Scholastic Corp., the school reading material supplier. She knew her students had what it takes to pull together a book.

In addition to writing stories, the children also created an illustration to go with the story. All 18 students in the class have their story and an illustration on a page in the book.

To help with storytelling, Franc had local author Kathleen Shoop, an old friend and Shaler Area graduate, come in to speak to the class. Shoop talked about the writing process and how to tell a story descriptively. Shoop will visit the class several more times throughout the year to help students with their writing.

Franc said the stories ranged widely. Some wrote about a great day when they went to an amusement park or spent time with family. Others wrote about a bad day like falling off a trampoline and having to get stitches.

Rebecca Cantasio, 8, said she wrote about the day her sister was born. She had a few other ideas before deciding on that one and said brainstorming was the hardest part of writing a story.

“It was one of my favorite things in my life,” Rebecca said. “When she was born, it made me so happy because then I wasn't always alone.”

Zac Ehrenberger, also 8, said he wrote about going to Cedar Point and riding one of the world's highest and fastest roller coasters. Although putting his story down on paper was challenging, he was excited to see it in print.

“I was really happy because I was really proud of myself,” Zac said.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.