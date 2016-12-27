Math club at Pine-Richland Middle designed to make learning fun

Patty Cekella is on a mission to make math fun for her students at Pine-Richland Middle School.

The veteran teacher started a new club at the middle school this year to get students interested and engaged in doing math.

“She makes it fun,” said seventh-grader Miles Brown. “I like being able to work with my friends to solve complex problems that are fun while also being challenging.”

The math club meets every other Tuesday during a regularly scheduled activity period in the school day. Students can take part in a variety of clubs and activities during the period, including going to Cekella's class to for some extracurricular math problems.

“There's at least 40 students who choose to come to my room and we do math,” she said. “I'm trying to make it challenging and engaging so they can see that math can be fun.”

Cekella, who was one of 12 finalists for the 2017 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year award, teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math classes at the middle school and has been with Pine-Richland for 12 years.

She said if you search online for the top 10 jobs, the top five last year were math-related careers. On top of making math enjoyable, Cekella tries to show students how it can be applicable outside of class and in their futures.

That's what Will Sangpachatananuk said he enjoys about the club. Will, an eighth-grader, said he'd like to go into programming or science so he wants to be able to do math well and apply it outside the classroom.

During each club period, students usually work in groups to solve the problems, which can be logic puzzles, riddles or more traditional math problems. Sometimes Cekella incorporates what students are doing in class, while other times she challenges students with more real-life math applications. The students also get rewards, such as candy, for finding solutions in the club.

Amish Sethi, a seventh-grader, said he was drawn to the club to be with friends while doing math in a stress-free environment outside of tests and grades.

“Math is my favorite subject,” Amish said. “I just enjoy doing math. In math club I can do it with my friends and I can chat with them while working. I can't really do that in class.”

Cekella ran a similar math club for about four years before it fell by the wayside. So when the opportunity arose to create an engaging activity during the biweekly activity period, she jumped at the chance to revive the math club this school year.

Cekella said some of her students now are even going out in their free time and finding or creating riddles of their own. Then they challenge her to solve them.

“It's definitely created enthusiasm for math outside the classroom,” she said. “As a teacher, that's your dream, when they're doing math outside of the classroom and not just for school.”

