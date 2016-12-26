Richland officials pass 2017 budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thanks to a good month financially, Richland was able to expand the road-paving plan in its 2017 budget.

The final 2017 general fund budget was passed unanimously by the Richland board of supervisors at its Dec. 21 meeting.

The budget is set at $6.4 million, up $75,000 from the preliminary budget presented earlier in the month. Dean Bastianini, township manager, said Richland had a “positive revenue and expenditure experience” in December.

“We took in more and spent less than anticipated,” he said. The $75,000 saved will be rolled into the paving budget — now $1.375 million.

The additional money was added to paving because of concerns about rising oil prices and the scope of work needed on Oakhill Road, Bastianini said.

The township performed sanitary sewer work at the end of Oakhill Road in 2015, which degraded the road. That portion of the road will be reconstructed and resurfaced and the rest of Oakhill will be seal coated.

The plan will pave more than four miles of roads: Sandy Hill Road, Circle Drive, Critchlow Drive, Van Velsor Drive, St. George Drive, Orchard Park Drive, Pine Tree Drive, Vineyard Drive, Westwood Drive, Beechnut Drive, Overbrook Road, Richland Avenue, East Ewalt Road, Benedick Road, Peach Drive, Chardick Drive, Valleyvue Drive, Ridgemont Drive, Kettering Circle, Newbury Way and Whitby Place.

The property tax rate was set to remain at 2.2 mills. For a home with an assessed value of $156,200, the median property value in Richland, the tax bill will stay at $343.64.

The budget also commits about $2.1 million to public safety and more than $500,000 to parks and recreation.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.