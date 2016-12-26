Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
North Hills

Richland officials pass 2017 budget

Rachel Farkas | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Thanks to a good month financially, Richland was able to expand the road-paving plan in its 2017 budget.

The final 2017 general fund budget was passed unanimously by the Richland board of supervisors at its Dec. 21 meeting.

The budget is set at $6.4 million, up $75,000 from the preliminary budget presented earlier in the month. Dean Bastianini, township manager, said Richland had a “positive revenue and expenditure experience” in December.

“We took in more and spent less than anticipated,” he said. The $75,000 saved will be rolled into the paving budget — now $1.375 million.

The additional money was added to paving because of concerns about rising oil prices and the scope of work needed on Oakhill Road, Bastianini said.

The township performed sanitary sewer work at the end of Oakhill Road in 2015, which degraded the road. That portion of the road will be reconstructed and resurfaced and the rest of Oakhill will be seal coated.

The plan will pave more than four miles of roads: Sandy Hill Road, Circle Drive, Critchlow Drive, Van Velsor Drive, St. George Drive, Orchard Park Drive, Pine Tree Drive, Vineyard Drive, Westwood Drive, Beechnut Drive, Overbrook Road, Richland Avenue, East Ewalt Road, Benedick Road, Peach Drive, Chardick Drive, Valleyvue Drive, Ridgemont Drive, Kettering Circle, Newbury Way and Whitby Place.

The property tax rate was set to remain at 2.2 mills. For a home with an assessed value of $156,200, the median property value in Richland, the tax bill will stay at $343.64.

The budget also commits about $2.1 million to public safety and more than $500,000 to parks and recreation.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.