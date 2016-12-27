Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Richland Elementary recognized as distinguished school 5th year in a row

Rachel Farkas | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 4:24 p.m.

For a fifth year in a row, Richland Elementary has been named a Title I Distinguished School.

The school is being honored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Division of Federal Programs for its high achievement by being named a 2016-17 Title 1 Distinguished School.

District communications director Rachel Hathhorn said Richland received the honor because it ranked in the top 5 percent of Title I schools in the state based on aggregate PSSA math and English language arts scores while qualifying for financial assistance through the federal Title I program.

Title I provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure all children meet state academic standards.

“This recognition serves as a symbol of the quality work that we do for students on a daily basis, and it reinforces our commitment to focus on learning for every student every day,” said Richland Elementary Principal Gene Nicastro. “Additionally it reminds us of the importance of knowing the whole child…. Again, congratulations to all RES students, parents and staff members. This recognition is truly for the entire Richland family.”

Nicastro said the school's continued success is thanks to supportive families in the community, attentive students and a focused and determined staff that strives to meet students' needs.

Richland is one of about 1,800 schools in Pennsylvania to qualify for Title I funding.

The school will be highlighted at the 2017 Title I Improving Schools' Performance Conference ceremony on Jan. 30 as a 2016-17 Distinguished Title I School. The state education department and the Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators will host the conference in Pittsburgh from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

