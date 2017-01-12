Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Franklin Park reopens Old Orchard Park after removing coyotes
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Submitted
This is a photo of what an eastern coyote looks like.

Updated 20 hours ago

Franklin Park has reopened Old Orchard Park after closing it for several weeks while trappers worked to rid the facility of coyotes.

The borough sent residents a letter last month informing them that the park along Rochester Road was closed because of coyote sightings.

Despite assurances from a state game warden that “coyotes pose little or no threat to humans,” according to the letter, the borough was concerned about how the animals might react to people walking in the park with pets.

“During the past several months, the borough has received numerous calls expressing concerns for the safety of the general public and especially for children and small pets,” the letter said.

“Like most animals, coyotes are protective of their young. These conditions most likely will increase the potential conflict between humans and coyotes, which raises a public safety concern.”

The letter stated that “a knowledgeable person” inspected the park and determined that several coyotes were living there and may have established a den.

A state game commission spokesman said despite their shyness, removing coyotes from public areas sometimes is warranted.

“Coyote are exceptionally wary, so seeing them in the wild is a pretty rare and special occurrence,” said Travis Lau, the agency's communications director. “The last thing a coyote wants to do is meet up with people. But we do receive complaints about coyote getting into entanglements with pets and killing small livestock.”

Franklin Park borough Manager Ambrose Rocca said the borough didn't pay a professional trapper to remove the animals. He declined to identify the trapper, how the trapping was done or how many animals were removed from the park.

Lau said eliminating coyotes is subject to the game commission's trapping and fur-taking regulations.

This was the second time in several months that residents were not allowed to use the park, which is undergoing nearly $600,000 in improvements that include the addition of a pavilion equipped with electric, water and restrooms; a playground and tot lot; a sand volleyball court; grading and drainage improvements; a new entranceway; additional parking; a walking trail; and a multi-use field.

In October, the newly installed soft surface under the playground equipment was damaged when somebody stepped over a barrier and walked on it, according to Rocca.

The borough obtained the 16-acre site from the North Allegheny School District about 20 years ago, but until the recent project, only minor improvements had been made.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

