Pine-Richland offers multiple programs to aid in suicide prevention

Efforts to improve the school district's suicide prevention and awareness initiatives at Pine-Richland are going well, district officials say.

Through the last two school years, the district has made a concentrated effort to beef up its suicide prevention initiatives, partly in response to community concerns, leaders said.

“Suicide awareness and prevention is a critical topic that can be difficult to discuss,” said Superintendent Brian Miller. “Over the last two years, our staff, students and community have been involved in a series of programs and initiatives to support our students.”

Last year the district began having informational sessions with students at the high school and middle school to discuss safe and healthy choices, coping strategies, risk factors and warning signs, help-seeking strategies, how to take advantage of school resources and how to refer friends to help, said communications director Rachel Hathhorn in a statement.

Those sessions have also been going on this school year as well.

Other actions were taken this year to strengthen suicide prevention, including consistent use of the revised suicide risk assessments in every school, training in awareness and prevention for staff, coaches and transportation and food service personnel at the beginning of the school year and updated suicide prevention resources on the website.

Training sessions for parents were also offered this and last school year, and Hathhorn said they have been well attended. Parents learned to recognize and respond to risk factors and warning signs of suicide.

The district's suicide awareness policy was updated in March and includes programs to train students how to report their concerns to school staff or other adults when they believe a classmate is experiencing emotional distress or contemplating suicide.

“The Pine-Richland community has come together to work collaboratively to spread the awareness of mental health and suicide prevention and intervention services,” said Maura Paczan, the lead school psychologist at Pine-Richland.

What remains includes final approval for age-appropriate curriculum for students K-12 on resiliency, protective factors, coping skills and responsible reporting. The district's senior leadership team is in the process of reviewing the curriculum and will present information to the school board in January, Hathhorn said.

The district also continues to offer support in school through the student assistance program, school counselors, the school social worker, school psychologists, school nurses and the school-based mental health services.

With services provided by Holy Family Institute, students in grades four through 12 can get outpatient counseling services during the school day at satellite offices in Eden Hall, the middle school and high school. The school-based mental health services began being offered in fall 2015.

“We are hoping by providing a range of resources to our families, students and staff we can become better educated and better aware of the topic of suicide as a community,” said Laura Davis, director of pupil services. “An awareness of myths and facts will help ensure a better understanding of this complex topic.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.