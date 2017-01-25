McCandless teen's life turned around thanks to service dog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Until recently, Lisa Stefanko of McCandless could not take her teenage son to Ross Park Mall because the sights and sounds were overwhelming for him.

Taking him out to eat was an ordeal, too.

“If he finished eating before the rest of us, we'd have to get to-go boxes so we could get him out of the restaurant quickly, before he had a meltdown,” Lisa said.

Her son, James, 13, has autism. And like many people with autism, he struggled in social situations.

On Oct. 28, however, things began to change for the better. James got a service dog.

Spyro is an 18-month-old, 68-pound ball of fluff, according to Stefanko.

“He's 75 percent Golden Retriever, 25 percent black Labrador, with a little bit of Ewok thrown in,” James explained, referring to the Star Wars creatures.

Spyro is trained to comfort James when gets stressed, help him cope with anxiety and assist him with social skills.

When James gets overwhelmed and feels the urge to throw a tantrum, he can say, “Nuzzle.” Spyro will gently rub his head against James.

When he feels the need to fidget, James can say, “Lap,” and Spyro will put his head on James' lap or actually sit on him to provide a deep pressure sensation that is soothing.

The Stefankos first witnessed the benefits of a service dog when James attended a comic book convention with a friend who had one.

The dog relaxed James and helped him cope with the crowds at the convention.

“People were nicer and kinder when they saw the kids with a service dog,” Lisa said. “It helped us, too, because we didn't have to explain and apologize for any awkward behavior.”

Later that same day, Lisa and her husband, Matt, began the 16-month journey to get a service dog for their son.

They contacted 4 Paws for Ability, a service dog training and placement agency in Xenia, Ohio. The agency breeds, trains and places close to 100 service dogs each year, and currently has a waiting list until 2019.

Shelby Bottger, 24, trained Spyro.

“We began training him at birth,” she said. “At first, we wanted him to get used to being handled and hearing sounds.”

Some dogs undergo one or two months of training in a prison. The dog lives and sleeps with an inmate who will housebreak it and train it in basic discipline.

Another phase of training places the dog with a college student. The animal sleeps in a dormitory and attends college classes with the student to get exposed to a busy environment and a classroom setting. Spyro spent this phase of his training with a freshman at the University of Kentucky.

It costs between $22,000 and $46,000 to train and place a service dog, according to Kelly Camm, Development Director at 4 Paws for Ability. Families are only charged $17,000. The rest is paid through donations.

The last two weeks of the training process involve the dog and the placement family bonding.

“When Spyro walked in the room to meet us, he went straight up to James and started licking him. James laid on the floor and laughed. They bonded instantly,” Lisa said.

The benefits were instant, too.

“When we brought Spyro home, James took him outside and threw him a ball. It was the first time in his life that he ever threw a ball. Now, he and Spyro play ball every day,” Lisa said.

“Spyro sleeps with James and James sleeps better. James laughs more now, too. He has a better ability to deal with situations.”

In February, James will begin taking Spyro with him to Ingomar Middle School in the North Allegheny School District, where he is a seventh-grader.

He already has taken Spyro to the mall and to church, which has restored some normalcy to the entire Stefanko family.

“James is happy to go to the mall now because people ask him about his dog,” his mother said.

“We can attend Mass on Sundays and not have to get up and leave halfway through because James has a meltdown. All he has to do is rub Spyro's ears to calm himself down and make everything better.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.