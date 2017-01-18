Pine-Richland adds tech-driven classroom boards, other tools for students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine-Richland is continuing to invest in technology for students with the purchase of tablet computers and interactive display boards.

The board approved buying 540 Chromebook tablets for $166,315 in December, and buying 98 interactive display boards and two non-interactive displays for $485,000 in November.

“The goal is really to improve instruction and curriculum with technology as a tool, not the means,” said district director of technology Shawn Stoebener.

The display boards were installed at Eden Hall Upper Elementary and Richland Elementary, Technicians still are deploying the Chromebooks; 360 went to Eden Hall and the rest were split among the Hance, Richland and Wexford elementary schools.

The school board purchased 300 Chromebook tablets last year for the start of school, to run a pilot program at the three elementary schools. The pilot went so well, the district ordered 540 more to fill the elementary school's needs and equip Eden Hall.

“We found great harmony with the functionality of a laptop with the ease of a touchscreen, also a price point of a Chromebook,” Stoebener said. “A lot of this is driven by curriculum initiatives and more online testing than ever before.”

The Chromebooks are replacing old Apple computers at Eden Hall. Each grade's biome, or community, will receive 30 devices that will be shared among the three classrooms in each biome.

The interactive display boards are replacing old projector-style boards that were mounted in each classroom.

Over the summer most of the boards at Wexford, Hance and the middle school were replaced. The November purchase puts about 60 boards at Eden Hall and 30 at Richland Elementary, Stoebener said.

The interactive display boards are on carts, so they can be wheeled anywhere in the room within reach of an electrical outlet. Also, they are backlit.

“It no longer requires teachers to dim the lights, which has a positive impact on attention span,” Stoebener said. “The images are crisp, so there's less eye strain. And the computers attached to the boards are very fast.”

Instead of the projector-style boards, which the teacher controlled via a laptop computer, the interactive display boards come with their own computers.

This frees teachers to use their computers while students use the interactive display, said Richland Elementary second-grade teacher Todd Murphy.

Murphy was part of a group to test the boards before their full deployment. He said the board is meant for the students to use, so all the icons are low enough for them to reach and they're touching and using the screen more than he is most days.

The boards also have the capability to sync with the student's Chromebooks, so student work can be shared instantly on the board.

Murphy uses the board to supplement his regular lesson plan with digital content from curriculum websites or other content drawn from the internet. The technology puts the classrooms on the same level as the kids, who already are tech savvy, he said.

“If someone asks about what lightning is, we can get on YouTube and watch a two-minute video really quick explaining it,” Murphy said.

“It's nice just having a device that the students can use, and it's basically unlimited to the amount of information they can draw out. They're instantly drawn in. This is their realm. This is what they're used to.”

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.