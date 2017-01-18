'Disney's Peter Pan JR.' coming to North Hills Middle School stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased at the door at 5:30 p.m. on show nights and in the school lobby from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

North Hills Middle School students will transport audiences to Neverland during “Disney's Peter Pan JR.” performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 through 28.

The North Hills Drama Club will present the story of Peter Pan — a boy who will not grow up — and his adventures with Londoner Wendy and her siblings in Neverland. The show is based on the 1904 J.M. Barrie book, and the 1953 Disney film.

The 60-minute script from New York-based Music Theatre International is designed for middle school-aged performers with musical arrangements in keys for developing voices.

This version does not require the leads to wear harnesses attached to wires above the stage to give the illusion of flight.

“We're using platforms for the kids to run across. We're going to have clouds and the stars in the sky – hanging from beams in the back and stuff. We're going to have some fog machines, some things like that, some effects,” said director Lisa Marcellus of McCandless.

Eighth-grader Zach Ford, 14, plays Peter.

“I like the story of it; it's one of my favorites out of Disney because I just like Peter Pan and his character. I kind of find it funny,” Zach said.

Ninth-grader Megan Wurster, 15, who plays Wendy, said she had been “working hard the past two years to get here” by practicing singing and teaching herself to play piano to gain additional music knowledge.

“Wendy is mature but also has fun, and I feel like I can relate to that,” Megan said.

At times, large ensemble numbers feature all 55 cast members.

Twelve middle school students form the show's crew, and 18 North Hills High School students serve as student directors responsible for makeup, set design, music and other areas, Marcellus said.

Zach's favorite aspect of the experience has been “being around everyone — like seeing everyone — and (interacting with) the high schoolers and getting to meet the younger kids, the seventh-graders.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.