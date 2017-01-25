Ross woman is first female Person of the Year in Fellows Club's history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in its 113-year history, the Fellows Club — 60 people who meet at Le Mont restaurant on Mt. Washington every Saturday throughout winter — chose a female as its 2016 Person of the Year.

Becky Dittman, 47, of Ross was honored for her devotion to her nonprofit organization, Zoe's New Beginnings, which provides free care packages filled with preemie-sized diapers, sleepers, baby blankets and more for families with premature newborns.

Dittman spends upwards of 100 hours a month raising money, sorting and filling the care packages and distributing them to local hospitals and families as far away as Australia who requested them via her website and social media.

She estimates she has given away close to 9,000 packages over the past seven years.

“Becky is a great person,” said Fellows Club member Clark Ritchie, 74, of Bethel Park. “She rises up to help those who have been put on their knees.”

Dittman launched her charity after her daughter, Zoe, was born two months premature.

“We had had a baby shower, and we'd received all kinds of clothes and diapers. But none of them fit a preemie,” she said.

“Most parents spend all their time in the (neonatal intensive care unit) with their baby for days or weeks after it's born prematurely. They don't have time to go to the store and buy new stuff to fit their baby,”

She and her husband, Chris, started Zoe's New Beginnings.

With the help of churches, Girl Scout troops, family and friends, Dittman assembles 50 to 75 packages each month. She shops for the contents and coordinates fundraising events.

The biggest challenge is finding inexpensive clothing for preemies, Dittman said.

The clothes must accommodate breathing tubes or heart monitors, and must help the baby stay comfortable because preemies can have difficulty regulating body temperature.

“Without a doubt, the most rewarding thing is that we can enable parents to be a little less worried and stressed, even if it's just for the first few days,” she said.

Zoe, who suffered digestive issues and couldn't eat table food until she was 5, now is a 9-year-old fourth-grader at Highcliff Elementary School. She loves to help her mom sort and package items for the care packages.

She accompanied her mother to the Fellows Club award ceremony this month at Le Mont, where Dittman received a slate plaque and honorary membership to the club, making her its third female member.

The other two are Pittsburgh business women who joined after the Fellows Club decided to open to female members in 2016.

“We're a very loose group. We've never had a reason to do anything but meet up to have fun. It just had never occurred to us to open it up to women,” Ritchie said. “We're going to evolve and see where it goes.”

Ritchie said the club was started in 1904 by a handful of Downtown businessmen who liked baseball. When baseball season was over, they had nothing to do until spring training, so they met for lunch.

Famous members have included actors Tyrone Power and Jimmy Stewart, singer Perry Como and mayor and governor David L. Lawrence.

The club always has honored a Man of the Year. Dittman was excited to be the first female recipient.

“To me, this award means we're doing a good job. And, really, that's all we want to do,” she said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.