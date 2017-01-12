Reward offered for information on man who robbed Marshall Township Bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities are seeking information to help identify a man who robbed a bank in Marshall Township on Wednesday morning.

The FBI and the Northern Regional Police Department said a man walked into the First National Bank branch in the 200 block of Devine Drive shortly after 9 a.m. and handed a note to teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen walking through the bank parking lot, according to a news release. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect is white, about 6-feet tall and between 35 and 39 years old. The man had two blackened eyes and a bandage across his nose.

He was wearing a green hooded jacket, a Pirates baseball cap, blue jeans, a flannel shirt, dark shoes and white latex gloves.

A reward is being offered for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.