North Hills

Harry Potter-themed event at North Hills High School to benefit CASA of Allegheny County
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Students Adrianne Lipscomb, Austin Kendall, Kendra Richards, Samantha Mouse, Maria Brusca and Sydney Krugle play the game of Quidditch at a Jan. 13, 2017, rehearsal for a Harry Potter-themed event at North Hills High School.
Maria Brusca watches Kendra Richards put the Sorting Hat on Adrianne Lipscomb at a Jan. 13, 2017, rehearsal for a Harry Potter-themed event at North Hills High School.
Students at North Hills High School prepare to play Quidditch, a game from the Harry Potter series, during a Jan. 13, 2017, rehearsal for an event at the school.
The Sorting Hat sits alone on stage at North Hills High School on Jan. 13, 2017.

Harry Potter's world of wizards and wands will come alive at North Hills High School on Feb. 3, with an event to raise money for a charity that works to prevent child abuse.

“Hogwarts on the Hilltop” is an all-ages interactive event featuring characters and settings from author J.K. Rowling's series of fantasy novels and films chronicling the lives of students attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Members of the high school's Hilltop Heroes club, which explores students' interests in comic books, science fiction and fantasy, developed the idea for the event.

“The Hilltop Heroes have grown up with Harry Potter, so they were interested in creating a fundraiser based on the themes in the books and movies,” said teacher Dave Barkovich, the club's adviser.

During the past several years, club members have volunteered at the annual Pittsburgh Superhero Run in North Park, which raises money for CASA of Allegheny County. So they decided that donations collected from the Hogwarts event would go to that organization, Barkovich said.

Club members wanted to re-create a small-scale version of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, so they obtained a copy of the official guide to Harry Potter-themed events published by Warner Brothers Studios to develop ideas for sets, props and costumes, Barkovich said.

“Students brainstormed and came up with the idea of serving as tour guides to take guests on a journey through the various locations in the Harry Potter world such as Diagon Alley, where participants will be able to make a wand and create an animal companion to take on their journey,” Barkovich said.

Guests will board the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾; attend “academic” classes at Hogwarts school on subjects such as Divinations, the History of Magic and the Care of Magical Creatures.

Participants also will be able test their flying skills in a game of Quiddich, stand-in as a “piece” during a game of “wizard chess,” and try the “Sorting Hat” to be placed into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin house.

The roughly 45-minute tour will conclude in the “great hall” with a performance by the North Hills High School Orchestra, which will play songs composed by John Williams, who created the musical score for the films. Guests also will be able to buy Harry Potter treats such as chocolate frogs and “butterbeer.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

