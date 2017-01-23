North Hills tax hike, if needed for 2017-18, won't exceed state-set limit, school leaders say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School Board has until June 30 to approve a final budget for 2017-18, but school officials already have decided that if a property tax hike is needed it won't exceed the state-set limit.

The school board voted unanimously on Jan. 19 for a resolution stating that any tax increase sought will be no more than 2.5 percent of the current millage rate.

Under Act 1, the state law that distributes gambling revenue to districts, school leaders are limited in how much they can raise real estate taxes each year. The limit is based on the rate of inflation and is adjusted for each district, according to Jay Himes, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.

This year's index starts at 2.5 percent, Himes said, adding that it has been rising since bottoming out at 1.4 percent in 2011-12. The number reached a high of 4.4 percent in 2008-09.

If the North Hills board increases the real estate tax to the maximum allowed, the current 17.8-mill rate would jump to 18.245 mills.

That means the annual tax bill for properties valued at $135,300 — the median in the district — would rise by $60, from $2,408 a year to $2,468.

School officials have not indicated whether a tax increase will be needed. The board is expected to vote on a final budget on June 8.

If the rate is increased, it would be the third tax hike in as many years. The school board raised taxes for 2016-17 by 2.3 percent, and for 2015-16 by 0.14 percent.

Most school districts are expected to raise property taxes for the 2017-18 school year, Himes said.

“I think what you'll see is fairly consistent tax increases,” he said.

But Himes said increases are likely to be at or below the 2.5 percent inflation rate calculated by the state, adding that the index likely has shielded property owners from higher tax increases as districts struggle with rising costs, most notably pension contributions.

To increase property taxes above the limit, or index, school districts are required to adopt preliminary budgets by the end of January and seek state permission by meeting an exemptions, such as money needed for special education programs or to make payments to the state retirement fund.

A district's other option for going above the index is to seek voters' permission through a ballot referendum.

About 60 percent of the North Hills School District's revenue comes from property taxes, said Dave Hall, director of finance and operations.

Hall said the need to earmark money for pension contributions continues to be a challenge for North Hills and other districts.

“With salaries and benefits such as health care and pensions representing such a large percentage of our budget, even a small increase to those costs translates into a lot of money,” Hall said.

Mandated increases in contributions to the state-run pension fund was the main reason the school board cited last year when raised property taxes.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.