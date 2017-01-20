North Hills board votes down 'one-and-done' policy to limit student moves in redistricting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a split vote, the North Hills School Board on Thursday defeated a proposal to limit the number of times a student must change schools because of redistricting to address overcrowding in elementary schools.

The so-called “one-and-done” policy would have prohibited the district from reassigning students more than once during their years in elementary school.

In March, the school board approved redrawing attendance boundaries to make room at Ross and McIntyre elementary schools, where demographic studies indicate enrollment over the next several years will exceed building capacity.

The policy was among suggestions made by residents who attended the first meeting of the district's Public Enrollment Planning Commission in October.

School directors Lou Nudi, Arlene Bender, Joe Muha, Kathy Reid and Dee Spade voted against the policy. Ed Wielgus, Thomas Kelly, Annette Giovengo Nolish and Mike Yeomans voted for the measure.

The policy was discussed at length during a Jan. 12 work session, and several board members expressed concerns about placing restrictions on the board's power to move students to deal with overcrowding.

Without the policy, students could be forced to change schools multiple times to even out enrollment in the four elementary buildings.

“It was a difficult decision to ask students and families to change schools,” Giovengo Nolish said in reference to board's March decision to redraw attendance boundaries for the Ross and McIntyre schools.

As a result, 85 students were transferred to two other elementary schools – Highcliff and West View.

“None of us here who voted in favor of that took it lightly,” Giovengo Nolish said. “The intention (of the policy) would be if a change was needed, we would not ask those same students and families to make that adjustment again.”

Spade said it would be “unfair” for her to support a policy “that can be changed within a year.”

Bender agreed, saying the policy gives families “false hope” because the school board could overturn it.

Muha said the proposal “is too restrictive, too absolute” because “we don't know what will happen” in the future.

But Giovengo Nolish has argued that while the school board could, in fact, repeal the policy, doing so would require members to fully consider its ramifications.

“Having a policy would force this board, or another board, to really think those issues through and say: ‘is it really necessary to move these particular students again?'” she said.

Because creating or changing a policy requires multiple public discussions, it increases the chances that a “community conversation” would take place, she said.

Jay Evans of Grove Avenue said while it is unlikely his children will have to change schools because his home is so close to West View Elementary, he urged the board to adopt the policy.

“To ask kids to bear the brunt of facing the challenges of repeatedly moving them from school to school during their elementary years is potentially damaging,” he said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.