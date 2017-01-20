Ross won't fund health insurance for commissioners' families, starting in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Beginning next January, Ross no longer will pay health insurance premiums for family members of township commissioners.

Commissioners still will be eligible to receive policies featuring premium-level coverage from Highmark, but they will have to pay the full cost of covering their spouses and children.

In the past, commissioners who waived the coverage received nothing in return. Under the new rules, commissioners who opt-out will get a $2,400-a-year “stipend” in addition to the $4,200 annual salary paid to all board members.

Commissioners' compensation is set by the state's First Class Township Code, but insurance coverage is discretionary.

The board voted 8-1 on Jan. 17 to enact the measure, with Commissioner David Mikec dissenting.

“I feel that since we've been offered the package that's in place now, future boards should be offered the same thing,” Mikec said, adding that the change was not prompted by any “shortcomings in our budget.”

The change will apply to winners of this year's election for commissioners representing “even” number wards. The seats for “odd” numbered wards are up in two years. Winners of that election will be subject to the change when they take office in 2020. The township is split into nine wards.

Seats up for election this year currently are held by Steve Korbel, Ward 2; Lana Mazur, Ward 4; Mikec, Ward 6; and Jeremy Shaffer, Ward 8.

Shaffer said changing who will be eligible to receive free health insurance is, in part, the result of significant cost increases.

“We do need to balance being good stewards of the taxpayers' money with attracting people to serve in what can be a very time-consuming position,” he said. “Health-care insurance has gone from a relatively minor expense to a major one over the past 20 to 30 years.”

Ross has provided health insurance to its commissioners and their families for more than 18 years.

Commissioners pay 10 percent of the annual cost of their health care premiums. After deducting the 10 percent contribution, Ross pays about $7,300 a year for each commissioner who receives individual coverage, according to township financial records.

Insurance for a commissioner plus a spouse costs $18,780 a year, and the cost to cover a commissioner and his or her family is $22,782 a year, records show.

Shaffer, Korbel and commissioners Jack Betkowski and Pat Mullin currently opt-out of the township's health care plan.

Dan DeMarco and Mazur get individual coverage, Mikec and Grace Stanko are covered along with their spouses, and Rick Avon receives family coverage, records show.

Korbel said he would have liked to see the health insurance benefit eliminated, but is “satisfied” with the compromise.

“It's very rare for communities to provide health insurance to their elected officials,” he said.

Korbel said he views the job of township commissioner as “a public service position.”

“The money to provide health insurance for commissioners should be spent on improving the township or providing a tax break for residents,” he said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368.