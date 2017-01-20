Laurel Grove housing development gets final approval from Pine supervisors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new housing development on Warrendale Road across from Pine-Richland High School received final approval.

Pine supervisors on Jan. 17 approved the phase 1 final subdivision plan for the Laurel Grove development on Warrendale Road across from the Pine-Richland secondary school campus. Cavalier Land Partners L.P. submitted the plan.

Phase 1 includes 114 units, a combination of single-family homes, townhomes and villas, said Larry Kurpakus, director of code administration and land development. The plan also includes the construction of a left turning lane onto Warrendale Road from the development entrance and modifications to the intersection at the high school entrance.

Once started, phase 1 is expected to take seven to nine months to complete. Traffic improvements will be done when school is not in session.

A group of residents from the Lake Macleod neighborhood, which borders the Laurel Grove site to the north off of Babcock Boulevard, spoke out against the development again.

They cited concerns about runoff from the construction site filling their privately owned and maintained lake with silt, and said it would cost thousands of dollars to dredge it.

The site where Laurel Grove is proposed currently is a combination of woods and corn fields.

Jonathan Iams of the Lake Macleod Homeowners Association said it cost $60,000 to dredge Lake Macleod after it filled with sediment from Pine-Richland High School's expansion several years ago. He's worried the development of the land and removal of farmed fields will lead to an excess of runoff.

“There's an ongoing concern that we're taking on all this water… we're going to take on more sediment in our pond, we'll have to dredge the pond more,” Iams said during the meeting.

Township engineer Bob Firek said at the planning commission meeting on Jan. 9 that the erosion and sediment control plan is adequate and meets current state Department of Environmental Protection standards and the county conservation district standards to control runoff.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.