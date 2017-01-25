Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Route 8 bridge replacement to start in June in Richland

Rachel Farkas | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

Motorists traveling Route 8 in Richland may face some delays this summer as a bridge near the intersection with Route 910 is scheduled to be replaced.

The bridge, which sits just north of the intersection, is on deck to be replaced through Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Construction tentatively is set to begin June 21 and finish up around Oct. 7, said Jeff Rossi, public information coordinator with Walsh Construction, contractor for the project.

The current bridge was built in 1932. The average daily traffic count on it is approximately 7,000 vehicles, Rossi said.

Traffic will be routed to one side of Route 8 for half the project, with one lane running northbound and one southbound. It then will switch to the other side of the road, so that the other half of the bridge structure can be completed.

“The lights will be the same, but unfortunately there probably will be some backups at the merge points,” Rossi said.

The left-hand turn lanes on Route 8 that allow motorists to turn onto Route 910 east or west will be closed for a large part of the 10-week project as well, Rossi said.

Heading east on 910, the prescribed detour is to take Meridian Road north from 910, then go east on Bakerstown Road, south on Route 8 down to East Hardies Road in Hampton, then east on East Hardies Road until the road meets up with 910 again in West Deer.

Dean Bastianini, Richland's township manager, said the detour is convoluted and people familiar with local roads likely will look for alternate routes.

He advises people to follow the planned detour if possible, plan ahead and be patient as there likely will be some traffic congestion and delays.

“We need to recognize that this is a good thing,” Bastianini said. “The bridge needs to be replaced, and in Pennsylvania you have a very narrow construction period.”

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners and aims to replace 558 aging bridges throughout the state that were deemed structurally deficient.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

