Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

New traffic light up, running in Richland

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The new traffic light at the intersection of Bakerstown, Grubbs and State roads in Richland is now fully functional.

The light was put into “stop and go” mode on Jan. 18 after being in flashing-yellow mode over the weekend to allow motorists to become accustomed to the new light.

It will be in a test mode for 30 days, said Richland manager Dean Bastianini, to see if anything needs to be adjusted to make it work better.

Bastianini said the township has been trying to get a light at the difficult intersection for a number of years, but PennDOT has strict criteria about where traffic signals can be installed on state roads.

It wasn't until Pine-Richland School District transportation provider Student Transportation of America put a bus garage on Middlesex Road, which connects to State Road, that a new traffic study was performed. The new study showed that there was enough traffic on the crossroads of Grubbs and State, due in part to the additional bus traffic from STA, to warrant a light.

STA donated $125,000 to the construction of the traffic signal and the township matched that with transportation impact fee monies that had been collected from new development, Bastianini said.

The permits from PennDOT were granted last spring and the contract to construct the light was awarded to Traffic Systems & Services of Crafton in July 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.