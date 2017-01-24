New traffic light up, running in Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The new traffic light at the intersection of Bakerstown, Grubbs and State roads in Richland is now fully functional.

The light was put into “stop and go” mode on Jan. 18 after being in flashing-yellow mode over the weekend to allow motorists to become accustomed to the new light.

It will be in a test mode for 30 days, said Richland manager Dean Bastianini, to see if anything needs to be adjusted to make it work better.

Bastianini said the township has been trying to get a light at the difficult intersection for a number of years, but PennDOT has strict criteria about where traffic signals can be installed on state roads.

It wasn't until Pine-Richland School District transportation provider Student Transportation of America put a bus garage on Middlesex Road, which connects to State Road, that a new traffic study was performed. The new study showed that there was enough traffic on the crossroads of Grubbs and State, due in part to the additional bus traffic from STA, to warrant a light.

STA donated $125,000 to the construction of the traffic signal and the township matched that with transportation impact fee monies that had been collected from new development, Bastianini said.

The permits from PennDOT were granted last spring and the contract to construct the light was awarded to Traffic Systems & Services of Crafton in July 2016.