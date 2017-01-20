North Hills approves selling former Seville school to Holy Family Institute for $445K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Hills School Board on Thursday approved an agreement to sell the vacant Seville Elementary School for $445,000 to Holy Family Institute, which plans to use the building as a school.

Sister Linda Yankowski, president and CEO of Holy Family Institute, said the nonprofit organization plans to remodel the building and use it to provide specialized programs for children throughout the region who “struggle in a traditional public school setting.”

Yankowski said the school likely would open with 40 to 50 students, with the goal of increasing enrollment to 100 pupils.

Since closing Seville in 2009, the North Hills district has been using the building on Enger Avenue for storage.

District officials said they have explored options, including tearing the building down to make the site more attractive to buyers, but determined that doing so “would cost much more than we could sell it for,” said board President Ed Wielgus.

In 2015, district officials determined that demolishing the building could cost as much as $400,000 because it contains asbestos.

That same year, the board rejected an offer from the Pressley Ridge School, which wanted to use it as a school for children with autism or hearing impairment. Nearby residents had expressed worries about other youths the organization serves, many of whom have social or emotional issues.

At the time, an appraiser set the value of the building, which sits on 9.3 acres, at $984,000. But citing the building's condition, Pressley Ridge officials offered $175,000.

The board also turned down an offer from the district's current transportation provider, Etna-based ABC Transit, to buy the property for use as a school bus depot.

School Director Mike Yeomans said the board was not interested in such a use because it would “not fit the character of the neighborhood.”

Since the school was shuttered, the district has spent nearly $250,000 to maintain the building, officials said.

Wielgus, Yeomans and board members Lou Nudi, Thomas Kelly, Annette Giovengo Nolish and Joe Muha voted to approve the sales agreement. Board members Kathy Ried, Arlene Bender and Dee Spade voted against the sale.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.