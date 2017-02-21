North Allegheny gears up for opening night of 'Legally Blonde: the Musical'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: $16 each (which includes a $2 service fee); can only be purchased online at www.showclix.com/event/namusical-blonde For more information go to www.namusical.com

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. — Senior Citizens' Performance — Free to Gold Card-carrying senior citizens; Wednesday to Saturday, March 1-4, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

What: “Legally Blonde: the Musical” (The musical is best for ages 10+)

North Allegheny has tapped a couple of Broadway professionals – including a dog – to help with this year's high school production of “Legally Blonde: the Musical.”

Based on the novel and 2001 hit movie of the same name, “Legally Blonde: the Musical” chronicles the journey of perky sorority girl Elle Woods.

When her life is turned upside down because her boyfriend, Warren, dumps her, Elle sets out to prove to him she's more than just some ditzy blonde. Elle hits the books and sets out to go where no Delta Nu sister has gone before — Harvard Law School — where she hopes to reunite with her ex-boyfriend who is a student there..

Elle struggles at first to fit in and do well, but ultimately defies all expectations while staying true to her delightfully pink personality.

The play runs March 1 to 5 at the senior high school in McCandless.

North Allegheny's self-funded musical program hired Trey Compton, a professional director of musical theater in New York and 2013 North Allegheny graduate, to be its stage director.

It also hired Chico — the same chihuahua that performed on Broadway as Elle's sassy and fashionable canine companion, Bruiser — to perform in all seven shows.

“Chico is trained to act on cue. He even has his own lines,” said Bob Tozier, chair of North Allegheny's music department and the musical's artistic director.

“He has his own dressing room, too. It's part of his contract,” Tozier added.

The other 60 actors and ensemble members are North Allegheny students.

Sophomore Emma Hackworth, 16, of Franklin Park, plays Elle.

“I love everything about this show — the singing, the dancing, the acting,” she said.

“But what I love most is its humor and the great message it has for teenage girls.”

That message is about shattering stereotypes and persevering to exceed expectations while remaining true to one's self.

“It's a powerful message wrapped up into a really fun show,” added sophomore Jack Lopuszynski, 16, of Allison Park. “It's not just a good message for girls, it's a good message for everybody.”

Lopuszynski plays Emmett, a Harvard Law teaching assistant who is the only person willing to help Elle.

Approximately 100 students auditioned for parts this past fall. At the time, nobody knew what show they might be doing.

Tozier and Compton assessed the talent during auditions, and prior to callbacks, they chose “Legally Blonde: the Musical.”

“I don't think there's a better show to showcase this cast's strong dancing, acting, and singing abilities,” Tozier said. “We picked it because it features several big song-and-dance numbers, and most of the dialogue is sung.

“Plus, as an educator, it's important to hit kids with as many different kinds of shows as possible,” he added. “This is a modern show. The kids are loving it. Most of them grew up watching the movie version.”

For choreographer Meredith Pomposelli, 29, of Ross, the biggest challenge is teaching the students to dance, sing, and jump rope simultaneously for an energized work-out scene.

“They have to do all that while remembering to execute all the technical things. It's not easy,” Pomposelli said.

Another challenge is the set.

“Because this originally was a movie, there are twice as many set changes as last year's musical,” Tozier said. “We have 15 quick scene changes. We have sets coming in from all directions — from the right side, left side, and ceiling. We're trying to make the set changes fluid with minimal blackouts.”

In the orchestra pit, 60 student musicians will perform the Broadway score of 22 songs, but with a slight adaptation.

“The music was not originally written for strings,” said Tozier. “We had to have someone arrange it for an orchestra.”

The cast, crew, and directing team are confident the musical will thrill the anticipated audiences of 1,500 people per show.

“The show is constant movement. It's going to move along so quickly. The audience will blink and, suddenly, it'll be intermission,” said Pomposelli. “It's entertaining from the downbeat of the overture until the very end. And it has so many laughs along the way.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.