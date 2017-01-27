Plan to divide Kane land in Ross recommended for county council OK

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny County Council committee has supported a plan to divide the Kane Regional Center property in Ross to allow a third of the 29-acre campus to be sold to a developer.

The economic development and housing committee on Jan. 25 recommended the full county council OK a deal to sell nine of the 29 acres of the Kane campus for $1.25 million to Regional Development Partners LP.

A presentation to the committee prior to the vote indicated that the developer wants to use the vacant land to build 30,000 square feet of retail space, a 120-room hotel, two restaurants and a 115-unit apartment building, according to council's chief clerk.

The measure is expected to be on council's Feb. 7 meeting agenda, according to county officials.

Ross commissioners recently approved the county's request to subdivide the property off McIntyre Road to create the nine-acre parcel to be sold.

The county's department of economic development issued a request for proposals for the parcel, but only Regional Development Partners submitted one.

Ross officials said the township will be involved as the project progresses.

“At this point, all we have is a request from Allegheny County to divide the parcel,” Ross Commission President Jeremy Shaffer said prior to the Jan. 17 subdivision approval. “They (the county) could keep the property or they could sell it to someone else. We'll have to deal with whatever their plans are at a future time.”

The subdivision was approved by a 7-0 vote.

Commissioners Steve Korbel and David Mikec abstained to avoid conflicts of interest. Mikec said his company has contracts with Monaloh Basin Engineers, which prepared the county's subdivision plans. Korbel said the prospective buyer for the Kane property is a client of the law firm for which he works.

The sale does not include any nursing home buildings and grounds, according to the county.

The Kane campus has two buildings. The original was built in the ‘80s and has 240 nursing home beds. Its top floor has 37 independent living apartments for senior citizens.

The second building opened in 2011 and has 60 independent living apartments. The apartments in both buildings are owned and managed by North Hills Highlands LP.

The Kane property is near the McIntyre Square shopping center.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.