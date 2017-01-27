North Allegheny school board exploring budget options for 2017-18, including tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny School District is seeking permission to hike taxes beyond its state-set, 2017-18 limit, but board President Kevin Mahler said he hopes to avoid any increase for next year.

The board voted 8-0 at its Jan. 25 meeting to inform the state Department of Education it plans to seek approval for a property tax increase of more than 2.5 percent.

Under Act 1, the state law that distributes gambling revenue to districts, boards are limited in how much they can raise real estate levies each year. The limit, known as the district's “index,” is based on the rate of inflation and adjusted for each district, according to Jay Himes, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.

North Allegheny's index is 2.5 percent, meaning the board could increase the current real-estate tax rate of 18 mills to a maximum of 18.45 mills.

Among the requirements for going above the index is the district submit a preliminary budget to the state by Jan. 31.

NA's preliminary budget calls for spending more than $158.57 million in 2017-18. That would require a 3.8 percent hike in property taxes, pushing the rate to 18.68 mills.

Based on the district's median assessed property value of $271,350, the proposed budget would have property owners pay $5,070 in 2017-18, an increase of $185.

To increase property taxes above the index, districts must meet exemptions, such as money needed for special education programs or to make payments to the state retirement fund.

The education department routinely grants those exemptions.

A district's other option to exceed the index is obtaining the voters' permission through a ballot referendum.

Michael Hopkins, the district's director of finance, said the district's above-index request is also motivated by “unknown factors,” such as how much state funding the district will receive next year and the number of teacher retirements.

Mahler said the preliminary budget with the 3.8 percent tax increase “does not signal the board's intent for the final budget,” which the board must pass by June 30.

“It is my intent ... that we will not be raising taxes this year,” he said at the board's agenda meeting on Jan. 18. “We will find other ways to close that hole, which we know is kind of an imaginary number because of all those uncertainties.”

In January 2016, the district introduced a budget containing a $3.8 million deficit, however, it avoided a tax hike through a series of cost-saving measures.

Himes predicted most school districts will raise property taxes for 2017-18, but most are likely to be at or below their index.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.