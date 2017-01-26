North Allegheny OKs $5.73 million in contracts for renovations to intermediate high school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny School Board on Wednesday awarded contracts totaling nearly $5.73 million for renovations to the district's aging intermediate high school.

Work on the 62-year-old building is expected to be done this summer, and will be paid for from the district's most recent bond issue. The last major renovation at the school was in 1997.

School Director Richard McClure, who heads the district's buildings and ground committee, has described the intermediate school as the district's “most needy property” because of numerous infrastructure and aesthetic issues that need to be addressed.

Plans call for, among other things, renovating the chemistry lab and technical education rooms; upgrading the school's heating, air conditioning and electrical systems; replacing sanitary sewer lines; refurbishing the cafeteria; installing new windows, doors and concrete sidewalks and curbs around the building; and replacing carpeting and tile flooring.

Major work also will be done to repair portions of the building's roof and to recoat other sections to extend its life.

The board voted 8-0 to award contracts for the renovation project. School director Christopher Disque was absent from the meeting.

Arcon Contracting Inc. of New Kensington was selected from among seven competitive bidders to serve as the general contractor. The contract is worth $1.835 million. A total of 43 bids were received for various components of the renovation project.

Contracts were awarded to:

• A.J. Demore & Sons Inc. of Monroeville, $2.58 million for heating, air conditioning and ventilation.

• R&B Contracting and Excavation of West Mifflin, $388,000 for plumbing.

• Right Electric Inc. of Butler, $212,000 for electrical system improvements.

• Tuscano-Maher Roofing Inc. of Saltsburg, $396,800 for roof repairs.

• Commercial Appliance Contracts Inc. of Grove City, $317,544 for cafeteria work.

School officials noted that the total amount of the contracts awarded is $139,716 less than the district budgeted for the renovation project.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.