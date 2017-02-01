Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Empowerment group at Pine-Richland exploding in popularity

Rachel Farkas | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Spire & Co club at Pine-Richland High School pose for a group photo after meeting for a Zumba dance class. The club has grown from eight members to more than 100 this year.

Updated 15 minutes ago

A women's empowerment group at Pine-Richland High School — whose mission is to bring girls from all walks of life together — has grown exponentially in its second year.Spire & Co grew from eight members in its first year to more than 100 this year. The group brings girls in grades 9 to 12 together in an inclusive, noncompetitive way for discussions, social events and community service projects, said club President Hailey West.

“This club gives them a space to be themselves,” West said. “It's kind of home base for everyone.”

The group was founded last year by recent Pine-Richland graduate Gabby Katz, said club sponsor and high school math teacher Michelle Switala. They began meeting at local coffee shops to have discussions.

This year a group of girls wanted to continue the social aspect and expand to help women in the community as well, she said.

“Clearly there's a huge need for girls to get together with other girls in a fun, not catty way… and have a purpose too,” Switala said.

Led by West, junior Kathryn Kolski, club vice president, and sophomore Lauren Rock, club secretary, the group garnered 150 sign-ups earlier in the school year.

Spire & Co began as an online magazine covering topics for young women — everything from style to finance to fitness. It expanded offline to allow universities and schools to create Spire & Co chapters to bring women together in person.

Pine-Richland's chapter is the first high school chapter, said Spire & Co founder Emily Raleigh. Most chapters exist at college campuses.

West said monthly seminar meetings provide information and members discuss different topics, social gatherings and service opportunities.

About 50 to 60 girls attend the monthly meetings.

West, Kolski and Rock wanted to expand the club's activities, so they began focusing on several areas of interest like nutrition and wellness, beauty and fashion and lifestyle.

On Jan. 23 they met for an after-school Zumba dance class led by Pine-Richland student Evan Schleicher. They recently volunteered at Diva Weekend at The Woodlands, where girls and women ages 8 to 29 with disabilities received makeovers, fashion headshots and runway coaching.

Kolski said they plan to collect feminine products for SisterFriend, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to providing homeless and underprivileged women and girls with feminine care products. They also plan to volunteer with Treasure House Fashions, a resale shop offering affordable clothing to women in need.

Above all, they want their club members to be comfortable, make friends and have fun regardless of what events they attend, the group leaders said.

“It's a club you can be yourself in. You don't have to worry about being pretty enough or athletic enough,” Rock said.

For more information on the club and to keep up with club events, visit www.pinerichland.org/Domain/1067 or visit it on social media at @prspireandco.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.