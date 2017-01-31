Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pine Township recognized as a Live Well Allegheny Community

Rachel Farkas | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Health and wellness have been a priority for Pine for several years, especially through its parks and recreation programs. Those efforts have resulted in recognition for the township, being named the latest Live Well Allegheny Community.

“The mission of the Pine Community Center is to provide an intergenerational place for members of the community to meet and enjoy mental, physical and social well-being,” said parks and recreation director Joni Patsko.

To be designated a Live Well Allegheny Community, the municipality must pass a resolution and outline steps it is taking to improve health and wellness. At minimum the community must have at least three action steps.

Pine's steps include sharing information on wellness events to encourage resident participation, promoting smoke-free buildings and perimeters, developing wellness facilities and programs accessible to all residents of all abilities, developing walking maps with measured distances, encouraging multi-modal transportation and encouraging involvement with community volunteer activities through Pine's major annual events, said township manager Scott Anderson.

Anderson said all of the steps fit nicely with the township's community center, programs and goals.

Wellness events are shared through a quarterly program guide available to all residents. Patsko said the center's programs for from ones for children promoting developmental skills and outdoor recreation all the way to seniors who can take advantage of Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit programs.

The township developed a detailed map of the trail in Pine Community Park that is color-coded with measured distances. The center adopted the Walk Pine program in the past yea, which enables participants to track the daily distance they walk on the indoor track, Patsko said. To encourage participation, prizes are given when milestones are reached.

Live Well Allegheny was launched in January 2014 as a comprehensive initiative encompassing physical health, mental wellness, personal and community safety, prevention and preparedness and more. The effort was led by the health department director, Dr. Karen Hacker.

Pine is one of 34 Allegheny municipalities to join the program since its inception.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

