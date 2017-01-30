Pine residents taking part in Fit City Challenge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People in Pine are starting off the year right by getting fit and competing against other communities across the state in the Fit City Challenge.

With the goal of improving community health and fitness through friendly competition, the Pine Community Center is taking on eight similar facilities statewide.

The six-week program began Jan. 14 and runs through Feb. 25. The facility with the highest combined score of percent weight lost and fitness challenge scores wins the Fit City Challenge Trophy.

Alicia Bercury, fitness program coordinator at Pine Community Center, said there are 20 participants in the program of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels. Her goal was to attract new members and get different members involved in the center's programming.

“Everyone seemed to be excited to get started, regardless of what their goal is,” she said. “Some are looking to lose weight, get stronger or just get into a routine of regular workouts.”

Community centers in Upper St. Clair, Bethlehem, Easton, Ephrata, Landisville, Lititz, Montgomeryville and Plymouth Meeting are also participating.

Before the competition began, participants were tested on body composition, muscular strength, muscular endurance, cardio-respiratory fitness and flexibility using seven fitness tests, Bercury said. The pre-test included bench press, push-ups, one-minute sit-up, wall sit, a one-mile treadmill walk/jog and sit-and-reach.

When the challenge wraps up in February, participants will be tested again to see where they improved.

To keep everyone on track throughout the program, Bercury said the center is offering small group training sessions at least once a day, group exercise classes, weekly weigh-ins and weekly emails with nutritional information.

“For me the program is about education,” Bercury said. “Teaching them that you don't have to eat kale for the rest of your life to be healthy. “

Chris McNamara, 38, of Richland, said she joined the Fit City Challenge for the support and motivation a group fitness challenge provides.

She lost a significant amount of weight over the last year, has been working with a personal trainer and wants to work at getting stronger and leaner.

“I've lost some weight. I'm enjoying classes. Everyone is supportive of each other. I feel more motivated to go in,” McNamara said. “Alicia is such a good motivator.”

Bercury said they've done similar challenges in the past and found that working out with a group can help beginners stick with it, especially if they make friends and have a challenge to work toward.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.