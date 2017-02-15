Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Vincentian Academy students gear up for classic musical 'Oliver!'

Laurie Rees | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunt | For the Tribune-Review
Rileigh Very, as Oliver, sings during Vincentian's musical rehearsal on Jan. 31, 2017.
Louis Raggiunt | For the Tribune-Review
Adelle Pociask, center, potrays Nancy in the musical 'Oliver!' during rehearsal at Vincentian Academy on Jan. 31, 2017.
Louis Raggiunt | For the Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Soller and Wray Jones, portraying Mr. and Mrs. Sowerberry, rehearse for the play 'Oliver!' at Vincentian Academy on Jan. 31.
Louis Raggiunt | For the Tribune-Review
Jake Lowery, as Artful Dodger, rehearses for Vincentian's Musical 'Oliver!' on Jan. 31, 2017

Updated 50 minutes ago

Lauren Sarazen, a teacher at Vincentian Academy and director of the school's spring musical, is doubly excited to bring the Broadway blockbuster “Oliver!” to the stage this year.

“Oliver!” is the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel “Oliver Twist,” which tells the story of an orphan in Victorian England who runs away from the orphanage in search of a home, a family, and love — but, instead, ends up joining a group of boys trained to be pickpockets by an elderly mentor.

“As an English teacher, I'm a big fan of Dickens' novel. It's about social class and being able to find the good in people,” said Sarazen, 29, of West View.

“As director and choreographer of the musical, I tend to gravitate towards big numbers with lots of dancing and movement. And I love the musical “Oliver!” because there's a lot of that in this show,” she added.

Vincentian's production runs Feb. 24-26 and March 3-4 at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center in Ross. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults.

“The show has a lot of life lessons. The music is great. It's very fun to watch,” said Rileigh Very of McCandless, who plays the leading role.

About 115 students — or nearly half of Vincentian Academy's student population — are involved in this year's musical, whether it be on stage or behind the scenes, according to Sarazen.

The 36-member cast has been rehearsing five days a week since late October.

The actors agree that the biggest challenge to date has been mastering the cockney English accent.

“We have a dialect expert helping us. It was really hard at first,” said Nick Metro, 18, of Adams Township. He plays Figan, the shrewd and self-serving mastermind behind the gang of young thieves.

Very, a 14-year-old freshman, has an additional challenge: playing the lead role of Oliver, a young boy.

“It's not too bad. The only physical challenge is the hair. My hair is really long. We were going to cut it, but I love my hair, so we're not going to cut it short. Maybe just cut it a little bit,” she said.

The orchestra pit is comprised of eight Vincentian students.

Chris Bailey, a 16-year-old junior from McCandless, plays the alto sax.

“The mood of the music in this show often changes drastically from scene-to-scene to show the different emotions, struggles, and triumphs the characters go through,” he said.

The scenery, too, changes drastically from scene-to-scene. It includes multiple levels of staging which swivel to accommodate set changes. Sets vary from the inside of a mid-19th Century orphanage, to an elaborate London Bridge, to store-lined streets complete with working lamp posts.

This year, Sarazen is meshing the show's theme with the spirit of Vincentian Academy's patron saint, St. Vincent de Paul, the 17th Century French Catholic priest who helped the poor.

At each performance, the cast and crew will collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“We're hoping audiences will leave the show feeling good, uplifted, and inspired to go out and do something good in the world, to be a little kinder to others, or make a donation as they walk out,” she said.

Tickets are on sale at www.vincentianacademy.org or can be purchased at the door.

“The show is shaping up to be the best production we've ever done,” Metro said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune- Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.