Vincentian Academy students gear up for classic musical 'Oliver!'

To buy tickets: Visit www.vincentianacademy.org or buy tickets at the door

Where: Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center at 3579 Masonic Way in Ross Township, located off Cemetery Lane

Lauren Sarazen, a teacher at Vincentian Academy and director of the school's spring musical, is doubly excited to bring the Broadway blockbuster “Oliver!” to the stage this year.

“Oliver!” is the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel “Oliver Twist,” which tells the story of an orphan in Victorian England who runs away from the orphanage in search of a home, a family, and love — but, instead, ends up joining a group of boys trained to be pickpockets by an elderly mentor.

“As an English teacher, I'm a big fan of Dickens' novel. It's about social class and being able to find the good in people,” said Sarazen, 29, of West View.

“As director and choreographer of the musical, I tend to gravitate towards big numbers with lots of dancing and movement. And I love the musical “Oliver!” because there's a lot of that in this show,” she added.

Vincentian's production runs Feb. 24-26 and March 3-4 at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center in Ross. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults.

“The show has a lot of life lessons. The music is great. It's very fun to watch,” said Rileigh Very of McCandless, who plays the leading role.

About 115 students — or nearly half of Vincentian Academy's student population — are involved in this year's musical, whether it be on stage or behind the scenes, according to Sarazen.

The 36-member cast has been rehearsing five days a week since late October.

The actors agree that the biggest challenge to date has been mastering the cockney English accent.

“We have a dialect expert helping us. It was really hard at first,” said Nick Metro, 18, of Adams Township. He plays Figan, the shrewd and self-serving mastermind behind the gang of young thieves.

Very, a 14-year-old freshman, has an additional challenge: playing the lead role of Oliver, a young boy.

“It's not too bad. The only physical challenge is the hair. My hair is really long. We were going to cut it, but I love my hair, so we're not going to cut it short. Maybe just cut it a little bit,” she said.

The orchestra pit is comprised of eight Vincentian students.

Chris Bailey, a 16-year-old junior from McCandless, plays the alto sax.

“The mood of the music in this show often changes drastically from scene-to-scene to show the different emotions, struggles, and triumphs the characters go through,” he said.

The scenery, too, changes drastically from scene-to-scene. It includes multiple levels of staging which swivel to accommodate set changes. Sets vary from the inside of a mid-19th Century orphanage, to an elaborate London Bridge, to store-lined streets complete with working lamp posts.

This year, Sarazen is meshing the show's theme with the spirit of Vincentian Academy's patron saint, St. Vincent de Paul, the 17th Century French Catholic priest who helped the poor.

At each performance, the cast and crew will collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

“We're hoping audiences will leave the show feeling good, uplifted, and inspired to go out and do something good in the world, to be a little kinder to others, or make a donation as they walk out,” she said.

“The show is shaping up to be the best production we've ever done,” Metro said.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune- Review contributor.