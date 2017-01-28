Students learn about disabilities during Catholic Schools Week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at Providence Heights Alpha School in McCandless will experience what it's like to have an impairment in some way on Disability Awareness Day, as part of the school's activities planned for Catholic Schools Week.

The Feb. 3 event will showcase how the school wants their students to learn empathy, diversity and ways to live out their faith, said event organizer and teacher Jennifer Brown-Clair.

“It's celebrating diversity. If you understand people (with disabilities), you can offer more help,” said Brown-Clair, who teaches sixth- through eighth-grade religion classes and art for all grade levels.

Like all Catholic schools in the area, Providence Heights Alpha School, which has students from throughout the North Hills, focuses on special events for the week.

The Disability Awareness program will focus on six different areas, including: autism, hearing, developmental, learning, vision and physical impairments or disabilities, said Brown-Clair, who lives in Wexford.

A group of 14 eighth-grade students will be providing the experience of what it's like to have these challenges to approximately 50 students in the third-, fourth-, and fifth-grades.

For an autism example, Brown-Clair said, a student will be asked to answer a question while someone is tapping their shoulder, or head or causing some other distraction – people with autism are often easily distracted and sensitive to their surroundings.

Also, students will use a wheelchair to maneuver around obstacles. Or they'll wear sunglasses wrapped in plastic wrap to get the experience of having a visual impairment.

She said students may not realize that classmates may already have some of these challenges. Or perhaps it's their personal life experience.

This is thee first year for the event, but Brown-Clair said she hopes it becomes an annual event.

Claire Hartman, the school's director of admissions and communications, said the event is meant to create empathy and understanding. That ties in with their week's theme, “Saints and Stories.”

“One ... focus is on being leaders,” said Hartman, adding it also teaches them the quality of humility.

Other events during the week include learning about the saints, celebrating Mass and donating blankets for the homeless, said Hartman.

Natalie Beneviat is the Tribune-Review contributor.