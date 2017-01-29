McCandless officials approve purchase of four, new police vehicles
McCandless council has approved the purchase of four new SUVs for the police department.
Council voted unanimously on Jan. 23 to buy three 2017 Ford Explorers with police packages for $27,900 each and one 2017 Chevy Tahoe supervisor command vehicle for $36,000.
It will cost an additional $40,000 to install the equipment needed to put the four vehicles into service, bringing the total cost to $159,700.
A cruiser had to be replaced because one was demolished in an accident about a month ago, said Councilman Ralph LeDonne, who chairs the town's public safety committee.
The other two Explorers and the Chevy were scheduled for replacement as part of a vehicle rotation program the town uses, officials said.
The SUVs are being purchased from Whitmoyer Auto Group in Mt. Joy, Lancaster County. The dealer is a participant in the state's COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.