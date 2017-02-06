North Hills student organizes fundraiser that will feature Chris Jamison from 'The Voice'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills High School senior Monica Snyder is competing against nine western Pennsylvania students to raise the most funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The nonprofit's local chapter representatives will announce the winner Feb. 25 aboard the Gateway Clipper and grant the inaugural Student of the Year a $5,000 college scholarship. Snyder, 18, plans to major in international and policy studies.

In an effort to meet her $25,000 fundraising goal, she is hosting “An Acoustic Valentine's with Chris Jamison” from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Warrendale. Jamison, a 2012 North Hills graduate who placed third on season seven of NBC's “The Voice,” is set to perform at 4 p.m.

Snyder approached him regarding the fundraiser when he was performing at Ross Park Mall on Black Friday.

If he had declined the invitation?

“My sister and I could have performed a number or two,” she joked. “We're just very glad he is giving up his time to help such a wonderful cause.”

“I thought it was incredible that a senior in high school was organizing such a large event for an incredible cause,” Jamison said. “On top of all of her schoolwork and extracurricular activities, she was willing to add even more to her already busy schedule.”

Allegheny County Councilman Tom Baker, a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man of the Year candidate, nominated Snyder for the initiative. They both serve as council members at Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church in Ross.

“She is a dynamic young leader in our community who serves in a variety of roles within our school district, school and community,” said Baker, of Ross.

“I was happy to help, and then it was also a great experience learning how to put together a fundraiser because it is a lot more work than I anticipated,” she said.

The daughter of Joseph and Marlise Snyder of West View, she has a 12-year-old sister, Jennifer. Her family has proven instrumental in assisting with the fundraiser, she said.

At the event, Sean McGrath, of Castle Shannon, will speak about his 7-year-old daughter Lili's experiences with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She is two and a half years' post-treatment.

“She endured the rigors of chemo, but yet she had a smile and she always had energy to dance — and when she couldn't, we knew there was a problem,” McGrath said. “Girls are amazing; my girl is amazing! And Monica is amazing, too. This makes me even more proud to have this opportunity.”

“An Acoustic Valentine's with Chris Jamison” will feature basket raffles and auctions. Volunteers will sell roses for $20 per half dozen.

Admission is $15 at jergels.com/tickets or may be purchased at the door. Minors under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

People may donate to Snyder's Student of the Year campaign through Feb. 24 at http://events.lls.org/pages/wpa/wpasoy2017/msnyder.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.