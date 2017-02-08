Make Valentine's Day memorable with these sweet treats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who says Valentine's Day celebrations have to start after work. You can start your sweetheart's day off right with this delicious special-occasion breakfast entree. You can use individual dishes, that quiche dish way back in the cupboard, or even a pie dish.

Strawberry Pancake Basket

(makes six servings)

Strawberry cream filling:

3 pints strawberries, rinsed, stems removed and halved

1⁄ 2 cup confectioners' sugar

2 cups sour cream

1⁄ 4 cup brown sugar

Pancake basket:

2 eggs

1⁄ 2 cup milk

1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

maple or strawberry syrup to accompany

Combine strawberries and confectioners' sugar. Mix sour cream and brown sugar. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To make the pancake basket, place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix eggs, milk, salt and flour. Spray the pan or ramekins with cooking spray or if you wish, use butter. Place the pan in the oven for two minutes or until the butter melts. Use a pastry brush to make sure the pan is well coated. Immediately pour in the egg batter. Bake for 15 minutes, reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees, and bake for 6-8 minutes more, or until puffed and golden brown. Remove from the oven, Lift your basket onto a serving plate. Spoon strawberries in the center and top with the sour cream mixture. If you use a pie dish, cut into wedges and serve.

• • •

Here's a great snack or side for just about any occasion. Tuck one into the lunch bag or briefcase to deliver a warm touch from home.

Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

(makes 12 muffins)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons double-acting baking powder

1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (one stick) unsalted butter, melted

1⁄ 2 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature, slightly beaten

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2-3 bananas)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄ 4 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

4 1⁄ 2 ounces (about 3⁄ 4 cup) semisweet chocolate chips

1⁄ 3 cup milk at room temperature

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Lightly butter a dozen muffin cups and the edges surrounding the cups.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, using a hand held mixer set at medium speed, cream the butter and brown sugar for two minutes. Beat in the eggs. Stir in the banana, milk and vanilla. Add the flour mixture and stir just until combined. Reserve 2 tablespoons each of the walnuts and chocolate chips and stir the remaining walnuts and chocolate chips into the batter.

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle over top the reserved cups and nuts. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Cool the muffins in their pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove the muffins from the cups and let finish cooling on a wire rack. Serve warm or cool completely and store the muffins in an airtight container.

• • •

Easy to put together and a healthy (for the most part) sweet treat. Use any of the berries, star fruit, sliced bananas and sliced fruits. Sections of apple pears, orange segments or pineapple slices are all the favorites to make a pretty plate.

Chocolate Fondue with Fresh Fruit

(makes about 6 servings)

1⁄ 2 cup half and half

4 ounces bitter sweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 ounce milk chocolate, finely chopped

1⁄ 4 teaspoon vanilla extract

sliced, cubed, segmented fruits and whole berries

In a small saucepan, bring the half and half to a gentle boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the chocolates until melted. Stir in the vanilla until smooth.

Pour the fondue into four small cups. Put the cups in the center of individual serving dish/plates. Arrange the fruit and berries around the plate and enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for more than 23 years.