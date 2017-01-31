Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

School board appoints new assistant principal at Ingomar Elementary
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A North Allegheny assistant principal has been appointed to lead the district's Ingomar Elementary School.

The school board voted unanimously to name Tracie Tomichek-Michalowski, 44, of Shaler, who has been the assistant principal at Marshall Middle School for the past nine years, to the position at Ingomar. She replaces Kristen Silbaugh, who resigned to become the assistant superintendent of elementary education and curriculum for the Pine-Richland School District.

Tomichek-Michalowski thanked school officials for the opportunity to work at the middle school and for her recent appointment.

“Marshall has been a great place,” she said at the Jan. 25, school board meeting. “I owe a lot of thanks to the students, families and staff there. Every day I learn a little bit more from them.”

She said she is “thrilled” to be going to the elementary school. Her appointment takes effect in March at an annual salary of $110,000.

Tomichek-Michalowski is a graduate of Chatham University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications and certification in elementary education. She holds a master's degree in education from Duquesne University, obtained a superintendent's letter of eligibility from Gannon University and is scheduled to complete her doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh in the spring.

Tomichek-Michalowski began her teaching career in 1997 as an elementary English language arts instructor. She also served as an interim elementary school principal for the Shaler Area School District before being hired at North Allegheny, according to NA superintendent Robert Scherrer.

The superintendent said Tomichek-Michalowski has extensive experience in professional planning for teachers and has “built positive relationships with students, staff, parents and colleagues.”

He noted that the topic of her doctoral dissertation focuses on parent involvement, “further validating her sincere commitment to our NA students and the larger community.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.