School board appoints new assistant principal at Ingomar Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Allegheny assistant principal has been appointed to lead the district's Ingomar Elementary School.

The school board voted unanimously to name Tracie Tomichek-Michalowski, 44, of Shaler, who has been the assistant principal at Marshall Middle School for the past nine years, to the position at Ingomar. She replaces Kristen Silbaugh, who resigned to become the assistant superintendent of elementary education and curriculum for the Pine-Richland School District.

Tomichek-Michalowski thanked school officials for the opportunity to work at the middle school and for her recent appointment.

“Marshall has been a great place,” she said at the Jan. 25, school board meeting. “I owe a lot of thanks to the students, families and staff there. Every day I learn a little bit more from them.”

She said she is “thrilled” to be going to the elementary school. Her appointment takes effect in March at an annual salary of $110,000.

Tomichek-Michalowski is a graduate of Chatham University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications and certification in elementary education. She holds a master's degree in education from Duquesne University, obtained a superintendent's letter of eligibility from Gannon University and is scheduled to complete her doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh in the spring.

Tomichek-Michalowski began her teaching career in 1997 as an elementary English language arts instructor. She also served as an interim elementary school principal for the Shaler Area School District before being hired at North Allegheny, according to NA superintendent Robert Scherrer.

The superintendent said Tomichek-Michalowski has extensive experience in professional planning for teachers and has “built positive relationships with students, staff, parents and colleagues.”

He noted that the topic of her doctoral dissertation focuses on parent involvement, “further validating her sincere commitment to our NA students and the larger community.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.