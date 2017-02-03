Port Authority to expand parking at Ross park-and-ride lot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A plan to reduce congestion at the Port Authority's park-and-ride lot in Ross has received the green light.

The Port Authority board recently approved adding about 84 parking spaces to the lower-level lot near the entrance to Interstate 279 high occupancy vehicle lanes, said Adam Brandolph, a spokesman for the Allegheny County transportation agency.

To make room for the additional parking, the authority will tear down a vacant state Department of Transportation salt storage dome that has been replaced by one built off the Perry Highway exit of I-279.

“We have a 50-year lease with PennDOT that grants us permission to demolish the salt dome and repave the area for parking,” Brandolph said.

Brandolph said the agency heard and responded to the public outcry to expand the lot.

Authority parking enforcement officers have observed unsafe conditions created by vehicles parking illegally on the grass, jamming in-between parking spots and in spaces designated for drivers with physical disabilities, he said.

The parking lot has 480 spaces split between upper and lower lots.

Brandolph said there also have been discussions about adding more spaces to the site by building a parking deck above one of the surface lots.

“At this point we are focusing on tearing down the salt dome and getting the site paved for the 80-plus spaces,” he said, adding there is no target date for completion but the work is expected to be done this year.

The park-and-ride lot is served by two bus routes.

The Ross Flyer uses the HOV lane along I-279 to take riders Downtown, before making a loop in the North Side and heading back to Ross. The No. 8 Perrysville, which makes stops in Ross, Observatory Hill, Fineview and the North Side before going Downtown, also uses the lot.

Ross Commissioner Steve Korbel said the park-and-ride expansion “is welcome news.” Korbel said he and other township commissioners regularly receive complaints about the lack of room in the park-and-ride lot.

“I'm very pleased that this project will move forward,” Korbel said. “Ever since Port Authority cut bus service along Perry Highway several years ago, there's been increase demand for parking from people who have to drive down there to catch a bus.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.