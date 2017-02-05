Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills School Board mulls possibility of tax break for The Block at Northway developers
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

North Hills School Board members are considering whether to provide a tax break to The Block Northway developer to help with construction of a mixed-use complex planned for property the company owns behind the shopping mall.

While the board agreed to place the request from Akron, Ohio-based LRC Realty on its agenda for consideration at the Feb. 16 legislative meeting, action could be delayed if board members need more time to review the issue.

A presentation by the developer on how the tax incentive program will work is scheduled for the same night board members could be asked to approve the measure.

LRC is seeking a tax abatement through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, or LERTA, which allows taxing bodies to forgo property taxes for a certain time period to entice developers to take on difficult projects.

“We're talking about a LERTA for something we don't know anything about,” board member Thomas Kelly said. “It seems to me we've got this in reverse. We should be having the discussion and presentation first and then decide if we even want to do a LERTA.”

Board member Annette Giovengo Nolish, who chairs the board's finance committee, said the board “retains the option to delay a vote.”

“If we'll put it on the agenda and hear the presentation, we are not necessarily committing to taking a vote,” she said.

LRC has proposed building two apartment buildings containing what it characterizes as “high-end” residential units, along with retail and office space to complement the transformation underway at The Block Northway, formerly Northway Mall.

Obtaining the LERTA requires approval by both the school board and Ross commissioners.

In January, township commissioners approved a tax abatement to develop the 6.5-acre vacant parcel near the mall along Browns Lane on the site of the former Northway Elementary School, which was sold by the school district for $2.5 million in 2013.

The 10-year tax abatement doesn't affect taxes currently assessed on the property; the forgiveness only applies to taxes levied on new construction or improvements.

The abatements calls for 100-percent forgiveness on property taxes during the first year and 90 percent during the second and third years. The abatement then drops by 10 percent in each of the remaining seven years, according to the proposal.

The resolution the school board is considering “mirrors” the proposal approved by the township, school board President Ed Wielgus said.

Commissioners who supported the abatement said it provides the township with more control over how the site will be used by blocking the developer from building a “Wal-Mart or other big box store” that exceeds 100,000 square feet, according to the proposal.

A condition of the tax abatement also specifies that the project contain elements of a “mixed-use development,” or a blend of commercial, residential and cultural uses containing pedestrian connections. The development formula has been key to the revival of Pittsburgh neighborhoods such as South Side, Strip District and Lawrenceville.

The mixed-use concept also is being used at the McCandless Crossing shopping center in McCandless.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.