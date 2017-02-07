Pine Township Historical Committee trying to save Graham School building from demolition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The recently formed Pine Township Historical Committee has taken on its first mission: to save the Graham School building.

The historical committee formed last year as an informal group interested in learning about and preserving the history of Pine. Committee member Bob Lang of Franklin Park said they meet monthly to share stories, review records or items people bring in to share and preserve history.

They are looking for new members to join to learn more about the history of the community and share items they have related to the history of Pine, said committee member June Stirling, of Pine.

When the committee learned the township purchased the old Graham School building, a former one-room schoolhouse, they were excited at the prospect of preserving a part of Pine history. However, the township's plans did not include saving the building, but demolishing it in order to extend the public trail system along Warrendale Road, part of the township's comprehensive plan.

The historical committee asked the board of supervisors at its Jan. 17 meeting to hold off on demolishing the structure until they could assess the historical value of the building with an independent inspector. The supervisors agreed to hold off and will discuss the issue again at the Feb. 21 meeting.

The township bought the property, 421 Warrendale Road, in December.

Lang said they had Ed Vogel, a township supervisor in Adams, look at the building and they think from their inspection the building is the original schoolhouse built sometime before the turn of the 20th century.

Vogel was instrumental in recovering the Forsythe School building in Adams, a more than 100-year-old one-room schoolhouse, from a wooded area and rebuilding it at the Adams Township Community Park in 2015.

The Graham School was one of four one-room schoolhouses in Pine. The township purchased the land from Thomas Graham in 1858. The “Township of Pine 1796-1996” book mentions the existence of a log structure being built first on the property.

The log structure may have survived for about 20 years before the existing one-room school was built in its place, sometime prior to 1900, Lang said. The school was used from the late 1800s until Pine Elementary School was built in 1936 and became the elementary school for the school district.

The township sold the Graham School building and property in 1941 to a resident who turned it into a private residence, which is the way it appears today.

The historical committee's goal would be to take down the Graham School building in large chunks and store the deconstructed building until a suitable location for it could be found somewhere in Pine Community Park, Lang said.

Then a new foundation could be built and the one-room schoolhouse could be reconstructed for use as a historical landmark, museum or possibly use it as an educational facility or community gathering space.

Stirling said they have a lot of artifacts, documents and other historical items in storage they'd like to be able to share.

The group is working at gaining 501c3 nonprofit status so it can begin to accept tax-deductible charitable donations, Stirling said.

Pine residents and other community members interested in joining the historical committee can attend a meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Pine Community Center. For more information, contact jstirling@consolidated.net.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.