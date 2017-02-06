Random Acts of Kindness Week scheduled at Pine-Richland Middle School

Students at Pine-Richland Middle School are making the school a kinder place with a new week that celebrates the big impact of small actions.

Pine-Richland Middle School student government is holding its first Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 13-17, running along with national random acts of kindness week, to encourage students to perform simple acts of kindness for one another.

“RAK Week is supposed to be a fun and enjoyable time whether you are giving or receiving the compliments,” said eighth grader Abby Bradley, vice president of student government. “Random acts of kindness are supposed to lift a person's spirit when they're having a bad day… as well as making the person who extends the compliment or act feel better about themselves.”

The goal of student government is to build up the student body with simple and fun activities and teach leadership skills, said student government sponsor and Spanish teacher Alexandra Batouyios. So they're always looking for easy, fun ways to get kids involved, like RAK week.

During Random Acts of Kindness week, students will be given a list of about 50 ideas of random acts of kindness ideas they can perform in school throughout the week. Members of the middle school student government came up with the list, Batouyios said.

To drive the point home for their bi-weekly anti-bullying lesson on Feb. 14, students also will discuss random acts of kindness, who they affect and how far one act can spread positivity, Batouyios said.

Some acts are as simple as holding the door for a student, smiling and saying “hi” to someone new and picking up two pieces of trash in the hallway. Others involve more thought and effort, like telling the principal about a great teacher, sitting with someone new at lunch and leaving a kind post-it note on a friend's locker.

“Not only do they make a single student feel better, they can lift the spirit of the entire school,” Abby said. “Doing random acts of kindness in school can really change the attitude of each and every person.”

As they complete each act, students can mark it on their chart and they can turn in the chart at the end of the week. Two students who turned in charts will be picked to compete for the grand prize in the Ram Rewards assembly in June, Batouyios said.

If a teacher sees a student performing a random act of kindness throughout the week, they will receive a random act of kindness reward slip, which can be turned into a box in the front lobby for a chance at winning a T-shirt.

Prizes are a little extra motivation, but Batouyios hopes students begin to see the benefit of being kind to others.

“You're not always going to get a tangible rewards for doing something nice for somebody… sometimes the rewards is just that you feel better and they feel better,” Batouyios said.

