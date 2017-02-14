Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Unique project allows North Hills students to create historical iBooks

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

North Hills Middle School teacher Joe Welch's 95-year-old grandmother inspired a pilot project he assigned his eighth-grade social studies students.

“She was part of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II and I thought — my grandma, (Sara Whalen of South Fayette) — she lived with me when I was growing up,” said Welch, 32, also of South Fayette. “I never sat down and heard from her, recorded her, never documented her.”

He collaborated with eighth-grade English teacher Vicki Truchan in developing the month-long assignment requiring students to utilize North Hills School District-issued iPads to record audio interviews with people about important events in their lives.Then the students research and write about the events' historical contexts.

The students submitted their documents Jan. 31.

The projects will constitute five volumes of iBooks available for download on iTunes, probably in March, according to Truchan and Welch.

Like his students, Welch completed the assignment with his grandmother as his subject.

“He actually wrote a research paper using all of the required sources that the students were required to use and they read his research paper and kind of used that as a model,” said Truchan, 43, of Leet.

Similarly, this opportunity helped Hannah Sciulli, 13, of Ross, gain insight into her grandmother's experiences on the homefront during World War II.

“It was a new experience for me to interview a family member, and I'm glad I did it.,” Sciulli said. “Through doing this project, I learned more about my grandmother and found out new things about her life.”

Rachel Uttecht, 13, of Ross, wrote about the Berlin Wall's fall.

“Doing this project challenged me in a different way, but it was fun at the same time,” Uttecht said. “This brought me closer to my grandfather who lives in Vermont.”

Kameryn Snead, 14, of Ross, said interviewing her great aunt about living through the Great Depression has strengthened their relationship.

“I didn't know how to cite things before I did this project,” said Olivia Yoder, 13, of West View. “I learned a lot more about researching.”

In past years, eighth graders chose their research topics from a list of 28 figures involved with American westward expansion Welch, said. They would “just go to the library; they would research it, and they would write their essays.”

“We tried something with a larger purpose,” Truchan said. “It's not just learning about a historical event and writing about it, but also making a connection between the historical event with the people in their lives.”

The district's 1:1 iPad initiative, which supplies all sixth- through eighth-graders with tablet computers, made the project possible.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.