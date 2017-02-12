North Hills students helping classmates with The Pantry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Hills High School students have converted a school hallway closet into a pantry offering food, toiletries, school supplies and other items to students in need.

The school's Hands for Service Club launched The Pantry three months ago.

Kathy Helfrich, school guidance counselor and club advisor, said The Pantry compliments the district's Backpack Initiative, which places snacks and easy-to-prepare meals in the backpacks of 180 to 200 elementary students in need each week.

“We were trying to figure out how to meet the needs of the older kids,” she said. “Their needs are different; they might need mouthwash or sanitary products.”

“I think we just saw a need — it was a need to give back in our school,” said senior Caitlin McClune, 17, of Ross.

Any North Hills High School student is eligible to take items as often as he or she wants using provided bags inside The Pantry. A key to unlock the closet is in the school office.

“We try to make it as confidential as we can so no one is embarrassed,” Helfrich, of Wexford, said.

“I feel that some people might not ask for help,” added sophomore Lauren Gillespie, 15, of West View.

The Pantry is donation-based, with donation boxes located in district buildings and at Hal's Bar & Grill in Ross. Club members put fliers promoting the program in the middle school bathrooms and place boxes at school sporting events.

“The community has been so supportive of what we do,” Helfrich said. “Anything that we've asked of them, the community bands together so that's what we get.”

Gillespie said she and the other club members verify that the donations' expiration dates are valid and ensure that they have enough items in each category. Sophomore Sydney Sullivan, 16, of West View, said she sorts donations on a cart and moves the stock to The Pantry.

The group is planning a way to continue the program during summer break, said sophomore Maddie Frazier, 15, of Ross. The Hands for Service Club also hopes to expand the program to the middle school.

Students' parents may contact the school counseling department at 412-318-1434 if they are in need of toiletries and food and would like to visit The Pantry. People interested in placing donation boxes at their businesses also should call this number.

The Pantry seeks the following donations: deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, acne and facial care products, dental floss, feminine hygiene items, lip balm, lotion, laundry detergent, diapers, toilet paper and paper towels.

The Pantry accepts gift cards and monetary donations. Checks should be sent to North Hills High School, Attn: Backpack Initiative, 53 Rochester Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Make checks payable to the North Hills Foundation and include “The Pantry” in the memo line.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.