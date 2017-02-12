Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills students helping classmates with The Pantry

Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Caitlin McClune, Lauren Gillespie, Maddie Frazier and Sydney Sullivan volunteer to help stock supplies at North Hills High School on Feb. 6, 2017. The school’s Hands for Service Club launched The Pantry three months ago.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Maddie Frazier, a sophomore, stocks supplies on Feb. 6, 2017 at North Hills High School. The school’s Hands for Service Club launched The Pantry three months ago.

Updated 6 minutes ago

North Hills High School students have converted a school hallway closet into a pantry offering food, toiletries, school supplies and other items to students in need.

The school's Hands for Service Club launched The Pantry three months ago.

Kathy Helfrich, school guidance counselor and club advisor, said The Pantry compliments the district's Backpack Initiative, which places snacks and easy-to-prepare meals in the backpacks of 180 to 200 elementary students in need each week.

“We were trying to figure out how to meet the needs of the older kids,” she said. “Their needs are different; they might need mouthwash or sanitary products.”

“I think we just saw a need — it was a need to give back in our school,” said senior Caitlin McClune, 17, of Ross.

Any North Hills High School student is eligible to take items as often as he or she wants using provided bags inside The Pantry. A key to unlock the closet is in the school office.

“We try to make it as confidential as we can so no one is embarrassed,” Helfrich, of Wexford, said.

“I feel that some people might not ask for help,” added sophomore Lauren Gillespie, 15, of West View.

The Pantry is donation-based, with donation boxes located in district buildings and at Hal's Bar & Grill in Ross. Club members put fliers promoting the program in the middle school bathrooms and place boxes at school sporting events.

“The community has been so supportive of what we do,” Helfrich said. “Anything that we've asked of them, the community bands together so that's what we get.”

Gillespie said she and the other club members verify that the donations' expiration dates are valid and ensure that they have enough items in each category. Sophomore Sydney Sullivan, 16, of West View, said she sorts donations on a cart and moves the stock to The Pantry.

The group is planning a way to continue the program during summer break, said sophomore Maddie Frazier, 15, of Ross. The Hands for Service Club also hopes to expand the program to the middle school.

Students' parents may contact the school counseling department at 412-318-1434 if they are in need of toiletries and food and would like to visit The Pantry. People interested in placing donation boxes at their businesses also should call this number.

The Pantry seeks the following donations: deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, acne and facial care products, dental floss, feminine hygiene items, lip balm, lotion, laundry detergent, diapers, toilet paper and paper towels.

The Pantry accepts gift cards and monetary donations. Checks should be sent to North Hills High School, Attn: Backpack Initiative, 53 Rochester Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Make checks payable to the North Hills Foundation and include “The Pantry” in the memo line.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.