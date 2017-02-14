Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Wexford Elementary students learn about community service through outreach program

Rachel Farkas | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Wexford Elementary third graders Annabella Orlando and Cori English make a blanket together for Project Linus, a nonprofit that hand makes blankets for critically-ill children. The children are taking part in Wexford Elementary PTO's after school outreach programs.
Submitted
Third grade students at Wexford Elementary pose with blankets they made for Project Linus as part of an after school outreach program.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Third-graders at Wexford Elementary are learning the importance of helping others with an after-school outreach program sponsored by its Parent Teacher Organization.

“We wanted to do something that we thought would benefit the community and the kids could relate to and enjoy doing,” said PTO outreach co-chair Traci Hockenberry.

who leads the outreach program with co-chair Danielle Orlando.

Four times a year, Wexford Elementary third-graders meet after school to complete a service project. Most recently, about 40 students made 30 blankets for Project Linus, a nonprofit that provides blankets for critically ill children.

“I like doing things to help people,” said third-grader Annabella Orlando. “I enjoyed making blankets for babies and giving food to people who do not have enough. I also like to help people who may not be as fortunate to have what some of us kids have.”

Before they get to work, the students hear from a speaker from the group they are helping. Hockenberry said they especially wanted to focus on that this year to drive home the importance of the project they are working on.

The outreach program began about 10 years ago with all grades, but went to just third graders when Eden Hall Upper Elementary was built and grades four and five moved out of the building.

Wexford Principal Rick Walsh said they are always looking for diverse opportunities to help the community, and the outreach program is fulfilling for both students and the school.

“We have a tremendous response from students each time we have an outreach program,” he said. “It's very special.”

In October, students stuffed 50 stockings and made cards for troops deployed overseas. In December students decorated water bottles and packed backpacks with food for the Deer Lakes Backpack Initiative.

The next outreach project will be held in April.

“I like doing third-grade outreach because it makes me feel good when I can help others while having fun doing it,” said student Cori English.

The outreach also saw Wexford families donating 425 pounds of Halloween candy, which was given to North Hills Community Outreach and Light of Life Rescue Mission and participated in the district's Stuff-A-Bus program in November.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.