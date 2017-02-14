Wexford Elementary students learn about community service through outreach program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Third-graders at Wexford Elementary are learning the importance of helping others with an after-school outreach program sponsored by its Parent Teacher Organization.

“We wanted to do something that we thought would benefit the community and the kids could relate to and enjoy doing,” said PTO outreach co-chair Traci Hockenberry.

who leads the outreach program with co-chair Danielle Orlando.

Four times a year, Wexford Elementary third-graders meet after school to complete a service project. Most recently, about 40 students made 30 blankets for Project Linus, a nonprofit that provides blankets for critically ill children.

“I like doing things to help people,” said third-grader Annabella Orlando. “I enjoyed making blankets for babies and giving food to people who do not have enough. I also like to help people who may not be as fortunate to have what some of us kids have.”

Before they get to work, the students hear from a speaker from the group they are helping. Hockenberry said they especially wanted to focus on that this year to drive home the importance of the project they are working on.

The outreach program began about 10 years ago with all grades, but went to just third graders when Eden Hall Upper Elementary was built and grades four and five moved out of the building.

Wexford Principal Rick Walsh said they are always looking for diverse opportunities to help the community, and the outreach program is fulfilling for both students and the school.

“We have a tremendous response from students each time we have an outreach program,” he said. “It's very special.”

In October, students stuffed 50 stockings and made cards for troops deployed overseas. In December students decorated water bottles and packed backpacks with food for the Deer Lakes Backpack Initiative.

The next outreach project will be held in April.

“I like doing third-grade outreach because it makes me feel good when I can help others while having fun doing it,” said student Cori English.

The outreach also saw Wexford families donating 425 pounds of Halloween candy, which was given to North Hills Community Outreach and Light of Life Rescue Mission and participated in the district's Stuff-A-Bus program in November.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.