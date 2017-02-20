Pine-Richland Air Force JROTC dominant at drill, volleyball competitions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pine-Richland High School Air Force Junior ROTC took home top awards recently in two very different competitions – drill and volleyball.

At the Jan. 21 Marion Center High School Drill and Sports Day in Indiana County, cadets took first place in Junior Varsity Unarmed Drill Team, commanded by Mike Dye; JV Armed Drill Team, commanded by John Szymanski; Varsity Unarmed Drill Team, commanded by Trevor Russell; and JV Color Guard Team B, commanded by Arden Webster.

The Varsity Color Guard Team, commanded by Jacob Maggi, took second.

In the “Knockout” event, cadets follow drill commands until making a single mistake eliminates them and there is one left standing. Pine-Richland cadets swept the top three spots in the junior varsity division and took second and third in the varsity.

In junior varsity, which includes first- and second-year cadets, Harrison Gonzales took first, followed by Joshua Lukez and Arden Webster. In varsity, which includes all cadets, Matthew Zirckel took second and Trevor Russell took third.

Chief Michael Gasparetto, one of the AFJROTC instructors, said his students competed against more than 100 other cadets in Knockout, making their performances even more impressive.

“We pretty much dominated that day,” Gasparetto said. “It tells to their determination and dedication to their craft.”

Gasparetto said the students run their own after-school practices, led by drill commander and junior Jack Shannon and his assistant, Dye. There are about 35 cadets on the drill team, he said, and about 60 in the program.

“Drill is nothing more than attention to detail and working together as a team,” Gasparetto said. “I literally have to do nothing other than be here to supervise. They run it, and they've bought into the system of teamwork.”

Shannon said leading the drill team this year has made winning even better. He was assistant last year and is in his third year on the team.

He said all of the credit goes to the cadets who put in the hard work at practice each week. Shannon said this year's freshmen have stepped up and shown commitment.

The cadets upcoming competitions at Parkersburg South High School in West Virginia on March 11 and at Pine-Richland on April 22

“We just have to keep practicing hard, being consistent and being efficient to take advantage of our practice time,” Shannon said.

The ROTC's volleyball team also came out on top at a competition at McDowell High School in Erie on Jan. 28. Competing against 18 other teams, P-R Team A took first over McDowell.

Junior Matt Zirckel, team captain, said McDowell's team has been unbeatable for several years. The P-R team had already defeated McDowell in the prelimaries, but lost the first game of the double-elimination final. But they came out on top with a score of 26-24 in the final game to win the tournament.

“It felt great, honestly,” Zirckel said. “Now we're just going to keep on practicing and keep on playing.”

Zirckel said the volleyball team dis alooking forward to more competitions in March. The volleyball team is coached by volunteer David Dolgos.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.