Evergreen Community Park in Ross continuing improvements

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Improvements will continue this year to make Evergreen Community Park in Ross more accessible to people with physical limitations, according to township officials.

Commissioners recently awarded a $113,650 contract to Tangiers LLC in Ross for installation of a concrete walkway and ramp on the left side of the park's event house that will lead to a parking area where additional accessible parking spaces were added last year.

The doorway on the left side of the building also will be widened to make it easier for wheelchairs to pass through and an automatic open-and-close control will be installed.

Plans also call for replacing playground equipment and installing a rain garden to assist with storm water control.

Township manager Doug Sample said the construction contract “is in line” with the estimates provided by the township's engineer, which did not include the automatic controls or rain garden.

“It's about five grand over budget to our estimates, but we're getting the rain garden, which is key for our MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) compliance,” Sample said. “And the push button access is kind of a no-brainer.”

An MS4 system is the network of road drains, retention and detention ponds and other infrastructure to control the amount of storm-water runoff containing silt and pollutants that end up in local waterways, according to Three Rivers Wet Weather, a non-profit environmental organization.

Ross installed an underground water detention system in the park in 2014. The new rain garden will help direct surface water into the system to naturally filter and slowly disburse it into the surrounding soil.

The township received a $33,000 grant toward the cost of the accessibility work, Sample said.

In June, Ross completed reconstruction of the badly deteriorated fishing pier in the 34.5-acre park. A 34-by-11-foot patio also was installed behind the pier and township crews installed concrete pathways to a pavilion, a second parking lot and a newly installed access road.

Sample said additional concrete paths in the busy park still need to be added and the spillway separating the lake and the pond will be rebuilt, adding that the work still needs to be designed and put out for bid.

A meeting has been scheduled at the park on March 14 to outline the work being done and to gather input on future improvements, said Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer, whose ward includes the park.

“We'll also be discussing future plans with trails and taking feedback on how we can make the park even better,” he said.

Shaffer has suggested that Ross explore creating an “adopt-a-trail” program to identify and coordinate volunteers interested in monitoring and performing basic maintenance on the township's nature trails.

That approach already is being deployed for the new hiking and biking trail park being developed along Cemetery Lane. Commissioners recently approved a $3,220 contract for the non-profit Hollow Oak Land Trust to design two miles of trails in the park and manage volunteers who will build them.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.