Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

$580K grant funds work on McCandless sewer line
Tony LaRussa | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Water from rain and melting snow that seeps into sanitary sewer systems through cracked, crumbling and leaky pipes is a major source of pollution in Allegheny County waterways, according to environmental experts.

But not a drop of rain had to fall for water to work its way into a 2.5-mile stretch of sanitary sewer line near Salem Drive in McCandless recently repaired with the help of a $580,200 grant from the county Sanitary Authority.

“The sewer line runs through a wetlands and the clay pipe ... installed in the 1960s had numerous cracks,” said William Youngblood, executive director of the McCandless Township Sanitary Authority. “So even on a dry day, there was significant ground water infiltration into our sanitary sewer system.”

Water seeping into sanitary lines from the 83 municipalities served by Alcosan can overburden treatment plants and regularly results in the release of raw sewage into local waterways, said Jeanne K. Clark, a spokeswoman for the agency. Alcosan is under a federal court order to reduce by half the 9 billion gallons of tainted water that overflows into rivers, streams and creeks each year.

The money MTSA received was part of $9 million in matching grants Alcosan recently awarded to 18 municipalities and 10 Pittsburgh neighborhoods to address sewer overflows as part of its Green Revitalization of Our Waterways (GROW) program announced in June. MTSA serves about 52,000 customers in McCandless, Franklin Park, Bradford Woods, Marshall, Pine and parts of Ross and Hampton.

Alcosan officials expect the projects funded by the grants will remove nearly 70 million gallons of water a year from its system. The agency's treatment plant along the Ohio River in the North Side processes as much as 250 million gallons of wastewater daily.

“We can make changes at our plant to reduce overflows, but we have no governance over the municipalities served by our system,” Clark said. “So when they come up with solutions that address sewer overflows at the source, we try to work with them.”

Youngblood said flow monitoring of the Salem Drive line on dry days over a six-month period indicated about 140,000 gallons of ground water was seeping into the sewer system.

Alcosan said it allocated grants based on the amount of overflow a project would remove. Its grant to the MTSA covered about 90 percent of the Salem Drive work, according to Youngblood.

“We were planning to do this project whether or not we received funding,” he said. “So we're thankful to Alcosan for providing this level of funding, which allows us to use our resources to address leaks along about eight miles of line in our system that goes to Alcosan for treatment.”

Youngblood said about 15 percent of roughly 15,000 feet of 8- and 10-inch sewer line was repaired by sliding new composite piping into existing ones. The remaining pipe was removed and replaced.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.