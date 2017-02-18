$580K grant funds work on McCandless sewer line

Water from rain and melting snow that seeps into sanitary sewer systems through cracked, crumbling and leaky pipes is a major source of pollution in Allegheny County waterways, according to environmental experts.

But not a drop of rain had to fall for water to work its way into a 2.5-mile stretch of sanitary sewer line near Salem Drive in McCandless recently repaired with the help of a $580,200 grant from the county Sanitary Authority.

“The sewer line runs through a wetlands and the clay pipe ... installed in the 1960s had numerous cracks,” said William Youngblood, executive director of the McCandless Township Sanitary Authority. “So even on a dry day, there was significant ground water infiltration into our sanitary sewer system.”

Water seeping into sanitary lines from the 83 municipalities served by Alcosan can overburden treatment plants and regularly results in the release of raw sewage into local waterways, said Jeanne K. Clark, a spokeswoman for the agency. Alcosan is under a federal court order to reduce by half the 9 billion gallons of tainted water that overflows into rivers, streams and creeks each year.

The money MTSA received was part of $9 million in matching grants Alcosan recently awarded to 18 municipalities and 10 Pittsburgh neighborhoods to address sewer overflows as part of its Green Revitalization of Our Waterways (GROW) program announced in June. MTSA serves about 52,000 customers in McCandless, Franklin Park, Bradford Woods, Marshall, Pine and parts of Ross and Hampton.

Alcosan officials expect the projects funded by the grants will remove nearly 70 million gallons of water a year from its system. The agency's treatment plant along the Ohio River in the North Side processes as much as 250 million gallons of wastewater daily.

“We can make changes at our plant to reduce overflows, but we have no governance over the municipalities served by our system,” Clark said. “So when they come up with solutions that address sewer overflows at the source, we try to work with them.”

Youngblood said flow monitoring of the Salem Drive line on dry days over a six-month period indicated about 140,000 gallons of ground water was seeping into the sewer system.

Alcosan said it allocated grants based on the amount of overflow a project would remove. Its grant to the MTSA covered about 90 percent of the Salem Drive work, according to Youngblood.

“We were planning to do this project whether or not we received funding,” he said. “So we're thankful to Alcosan for providing this level of funding, which allows us to use our resources to address leaks along about eight miles of line in our system that goes to Alcosan for treatment.”

Youngblood said about 15 percent of roughly 15,000 feet of 8- and 10-inch sewer line was repaired by sliding new composite piping into existing ones. The remaining pipe was removed and replaced.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.