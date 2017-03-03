North Hills School Board approves tax break for The Block Northway developer

Despite concerns raised by several directors, the North Hills School Board on Thursday approved a tax break to The Block Northway to build a residential and commercial complex on property it owns behind the shopping mall.

“I am in favor of the development of the property,” said school Director Thomas Kelly. “But I do have some concerns. While I recognize the value of incentivizing large commercial developments like this, I do believe that a 10-year tax abatement ... may be a little excessive, it may not be necessary. I don't think we should be granting tax abatements to housing developments unless we were going to do that for everybody.”

Board member Kathy Reid also voted against providing financial assistance for Akron, Ohio-based LRC Realty's plan to build two apartment buildings containing what it characterizes as “high-end” residential units, along with retail and office space to complement the transformation underway at The Block Northway along McKnight Road.

LRC sought assistance for the project through the state's Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, or LERTA, which allows taxing bodies to forgo property taxes for a certain time period to entice developers to take on difficult projects.

Obtaining the LERTA requires approval by both the school board and Ross commissioners.

The commissioners approved the tax abatement in January to help LRC develop the 6.5-acre vacant parcel along Browns Lane, the site of the former Northway Elementary School. The school district sold the property for $2.5 million in 2013.

The 10-year abatement does not affect taxes currently assessed on the property; it forgives only taxes levied on new construction or improvements.

The abatements provides for 100-percent forgiveness on property taxes during the first year and 90 percent during the second and third years. The abatement then drops by 10 percent in each of the remaining seven years, according to the proposal.

If LRC uses the LERTA to develop the property, it will have to adhere to conditions the township placed in the agreement; specifically, barring construction of “a Wal-Mart or other big box store” exceeding 100,000 square feet on the site. Ross also will get an up-front, one-time payment of $700,000 to pay for police, fire and emergency medical services at the mall.

The LERTA also specifies that the project contain elements of a “mixed-use development” – a blend of commercial, residential and cultural uses containing pedestrian connections. Mixed-use has been key to redevelopment in Pittsburgh neighborhoods such as the South Side, Strip District and Lawrenceville and is being implemented at the McCandless Crossing shopping center in McCandless.

School Director Annette Giovengo Nolish said the LERTA “may not be the perfect solution” but is a “good example of how the school district, the community and the township is coming together to promote development, which is good for all of us.”

Earlier this year, the board and township approved LRC's request for help redeveloping the 470,000-square-foot shopping center – formerly Northway Mall – through tax-increment financing, or TIF – to obtain a $3.6 million loan for infrastructure improvements.

LRC is transforming the mall, which had a vacancy rate of nearly 70 percent when the company bought it in 2013, into an upscale retail center featuring national companies such as Nordstrom Rack and Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th.

The TIF will allow LRC to borrow money through a municipal bond issue to do work that increases a property's value. A portion of the additional tax revenue generated from the higher-valued property is then used to repay the bonds.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.