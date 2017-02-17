Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Arrest made following robbery of Northwest Bank in Ross
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
Brian Leach

Surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of a suspect in Thursday's bank robbery in Ross.

Brian Leach, 43, address unknown, was arrested on Pittsburgh's North Side on Friday by city police who were assisting Ross police with the robbery investigation.

Leach was charged with two counts of robbery and placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

The man allegedly robbed the Northwest Bank in the 7000 block of McKnight Road shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Video surveillance from the bank showed that the robber — a white male wearing dark clothing, a floppy fisherman's hat and carrying a red bag — ran from the bank into a nearby business. No weapon was used in the robbery, there were no injuries and no customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery.

When investigators viewed the unidentified store's video, it showed the suspect without the hat obscuring his face.

A Ross officer who saw the video recognized Leach because he had “past contact” with the suspect, according to investigators.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for March 1, before District Judge Richard Opiela.

