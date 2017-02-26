Catholic school mergers means big changes in the North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oversight of the merged schools will be handled by Michael C. Killmeyer, who recently was named the regional administrator for the 10 Catholic grade schools in the North Hills.

• St. James School in Sewickley and Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall are not scheduled for reconfiguration. However, they will operate under the same regional governance structure as the eight other schools in the North Hills.

• Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Bellevue and Northside Catholic School in Brighton Heights will develop strategic plans for the 2017-18 academic year. No changes are planned at this time.

• St. Sebastian School and St. Teresa of Avila, both in Ross, will merge to form a new school with two campuses.

• St. Bonaventure School in Shaler, St. Ursula School in Hampton and Saint Mary of the Assumption School in Hampton will merge to form a new school with two campuses. The St. Ursula school building will close in June.

• St. Alexis and Saint Alphonsus schools in McCandless will merge to form a new elementary school with two campuses.

A major restructuring of the operations of Catholic grade schools in the North Hills won't change the fundamental elements that make the schools attractive to families, pastors of the affected schools said.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh last month announced that beginning with the 2017-18 school year, 10 Catholic schools in the North Hills will become a ministry of 32 parishes in the region. The parishes will provide support for all of the schools.

“Regionalization is intended to reinforce Catholic schools' identity and mission; reallocate resources to enhance academic excellence and stabilize tuition and enrollment,” Bishop David Zubik said in a news release announcing the plan.

The merger also will “enable greater collaboration in curriculum, technology, professional development, athletics and fundraising,” the bishop said, adding that pastors in the North Hills asked the diocese for help in developing “a sustainable model of support for schools.”

Like their public school counterparts, declining enrollment in Catholic schools in the region over the past decade “has strained budgets,” he said.

Among the affected schools are St. Sebastian in Ross, which will merge with St. Teresa of Avila, located about two miles away.

The pre-K and kindergarten programs will be held in the St. Teresa building on Avila Court; students in grades one through eight will attend classes at St. Sebastian on Siebert Road.

The plan also calls for St. Alexis and St. Alphonsus schools in McCandless to become a single school with two campuses. Pre-K students will use the St. Alexis building on Perry Highway and kindergarten through eighth-grade students will go to St. Alphonsus on Church Road.

The buildings are about 2.5 miles apart.

“Our hope is that parents will realize that this is going to be much better for the children in the long run because we will be able to pool our resources,” said Rev. John R. Rushofsky, pastor of St. Sebastian church. “Having multiple parishes support the merged school will allow us to do more with things such as our art, science, technology and music programs.”

Even issues as basic as having enough students to field athletic teams, music ensembles or put on theatrical performances can be addressed by merging schools, Rushofsky said.

Rev. Kevin Fazio, St. Alphonsus' pastor, said there is a “sense of renewal” accompanying the changes.

“If, as we believe, the Holy Spirit is truly in charge, then great things can happen,” he said. “The governance structure is changing, but the influence of the priests, parents and teachers involved in our schools remains one of our greatest strengths. I'm hopeful that those strengths will really surface to help our communities soar.”

A non-profit corporation, the North Hills Regional Catholic Elementary Schools Inc., will manage the new system. It will employ Michael Killmeyer as regional administrator.

Pastors and parishioners from each of the merged schools will serve on a board of directors overseeing the new corporation and each school will have a principal handling day-to-day operations.

Rev. Robert Vular, pastor of St. Teresa, said the mergers and creation of a regional administrative structure won't diminish the mission of Catholic education: Provide rigorous academics and spiritual formation.

“Parents who choose Catholic schools typically aren't doing it because of the location of the school building, “ he said. “They send them to Catholic school because their children receive an eduction rooted in Gospel values, which will continue to be our focus.”

While the new names for the merged schools have not yet been announced, Rushofsky said St. Sebastian students have already started kicking around their own ideas.

“One of our kids jokingly said to me that since St. Sebastian's school color is green and the school color for St. Theresa is red, which are colors associated with Christmas, the new school should use both of them and be called St. Nicholas. That tells me that whatever changes occur, kids are pretty resilient and will take them in stride.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at tlarussa@tribweb.com.