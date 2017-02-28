North Hills director of technology finalist for CIO of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Charles, the North Hills School District director of technology, has been named a finalist in the education category of the Chief Information Officer of the Year Award sponsored by the Pittsburgh Technology Council.

Charles was selected for his work with the district's Project Connect program to provide students with personal computing devices, the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs at the middle school, and the transformation of the secondary school libraries into digital media centers and other accomplishments, according to the Council.

Charles has 22 years of information technology experience and has been working for the district since 2014.

“Dave brings a focus on exceptional customer service as he manages the staff's evolution and growth while supporting the district's increased use of instructional technology, said Superintendent Pat Mannarino. “His technological leadership has been a catalyst in expanding the district's digital footprint and has supported professionals using technology as an essential teaching and learning tool.”

Charles has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in business from Point Park University. He and his wife Jacquie live in Robinson and are co-owners of Bulldog Boxing and Boot Camp.

The other finalists for the award are Charles Bartel of Duquesne University, Peter Mahoney of St. Vincent College, Ellen Wieckowski of Robert Morris and Edward McKaveney of the Hampton School District.

The winner will be announced on March 22 at the Westin Hotel, Downtown.

4 students advance to PJAS state competition

Four students from North Hills High School and Middle School have advanced to the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science competition after securing top honors at a regional competition.

Seven North Hills students participated in the regional competition on Feb. 4 at Duquesne University. The four students who received first-place honors there will compete at the state level on May 14 to 16 at Pennsylvania State University.

The first-place winners were: Maria Arlia and Lauren Rebel, who are juniors; sophomore Lyndsey Edmondston; and Hannah Sciulli, an eighth grader.

Ensemble honored by national music association

The wind ensemble at North Hills High School has been honored by the National Association for Music Education and will perform at the organization's All-Eastern event in Atlantic City, N.J., in April.

Ensembles from 13 states submitted audition packets to their state music association boards that included recordings from their previous year's performances. The state boards sent their recommendations to a national selection committee to choose the groups that will perform.

North Hills' 48-member ensemble is under the direction of Len Lavelle and Chris Ballentine.

“This invitation is one the highest recognitions a concert band can attain in the country,” Lavelle said. “We are excited to see the highest level of achievement continue in the North Hills band program for our students, school and community.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.